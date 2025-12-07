Wike-backed PDP mulls national convention

PDP BoT Meets in Abuja, Pledges to Restore Confidence, Conduct Pending Congresses

It emerged Sunday evening that the Mohammed Abdulrahman-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supported by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is planning to hold its own convention in serious opposition to the November 16 convention held by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde’s backed faction in Ibadan.

Ahead of the planned convention, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP is currently holding a crucial meeting in Abuja, with a renewed pledge to restore confidence in the party and reposition its structures by conducting congresses in states where congresses were yet to take place.

The meeting, which is currently ongoing at the Life Camp official residence of the FCT minister drew a full house of party figures, including BoT members, National Working Committee (NWC) members, state chairmen, and National Assembly members.

Among those present were PDP National Chairman, Abdul-Rahman Mohammed; National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former FCT Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda; former Abia State Governor and ambassador-designate, Okezie Ikpeazu; and Wike himself.

In his opening address, BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, reaffirmed the body’s commitment to stabilising the party, rebuilding trust among its members, and ensuring that congresses are conducted in states where they remain outstanding.

Ohuabunwa, who leads the BoT in the Mohammed Abdulrahman-led faction, said the board was determined to work collaboratively with the NWC to ensure that all actions follow due process, party guidelines, and the Electoral Act.

“We are going to work with this NWC, encourage them and support them to ensure that the right things are done,” he said.

“We are making meaningful progress in reorganising affected states, including constituting credible caretaker committees to prepare the ground for transparent congresses and the subsequent convention.”

He stressed that the reforms underway were aimed at rebuilding trust, strengthening internal structures, and reinforcing the PDP’s standing as a disciplined, democratic institution.

According to him, the present moment demands unity of purpose:

“As the conscience of the party, the BoT must continue to provide stability, wisdom, and moral guidance. Our responsibility is to safeguard the soul of the party, steer it away from divisive tendencies, and reinforce the values that have historically set the PDP apart.”

Ohuabunwa urged members to rise above sentiments and commit to consolidating ongoing reforms, deepening cohesion, and preparing the party for greater leadership responsibilities in the months ahead.

He expressed appreciation to all attendees, noting the short notice and travel difficulties many had endured to be present.

The BoT meeting is expected to be followed by a session of the National Executive Committee (NEC) later tonight, where key decisions regarding pending state congresses and the proposed national convention will be taken.