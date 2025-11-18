Wike-military land feud: Dauda insists on rule of law

FOLLOWING the altercation that ensued between Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and a young naval officer, A.T Yerima, which has generated mixed reactions, the Coordinator of Rule of Law Development Foundation, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN), has insisted that rule of law must prevail.

Delivering his address at the foundation’s 7th year annual Criminal Law Review Conference, where some notable Nigerians include Wike were honoured, Daudu, who enumerated several outstanding and unprecedented achievements of Wike insisted that rule of law should take precedence over emotion and sentiment on the recent altercation between Wike and Yerima in Abuja.

According to Daudu, “Wike has improved and transformed land allocation and administration in Abuja following rule of law, but it appears that some persons are not comfortable with his gut. The Minister of FCT is not for a particular section of the country and rule of law must be obeyed and followed always not minding who is involved”