WIME board congratulates Nigeria on IMO category C victory

The Board of Trustees of the Women in Maritime and Energy (WIME) Awards, ably led by Dr. Chizoba Anyika, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria’s maritime community on the nation’s remarkable re-election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

“This achievement is more than a diplomatic win— it is a testament to Nigeria’s growing leadership, strategic relevance, and unwavering commitment to global maritime governance.

It reflects years of reforms, strengthened regulatory frameworks, and consistent engagement by the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and industry stakeholders,” the organisation said.

Dr. Anyika, speaking on behalf of the WIME Board of Trustees, applauded the dedication and professionalism that made this victory possible. She noted that Nigeria’s re-election reinforces the country’s voice in shaping international maritime policies while advancing safety, security, and sustainable use of the oceans.

“As champions of gender inclusion and excellence in the maritime and energy sectors, WIME celebrates this milestone as a win for the entire African maritime ecosystem. The board believes this renewed mandate at the IMO will further enhance Nigeria’s capacity to pursue a transformative blue economy, strengthen partnerships, and promote innovation—particularly in areas where women continue to make significant contributions,” she said.

The WIME Awards Board urged Nigeria to leverage this momentum to deepen collaboration, invest in maritime security, expand capacity development, and continue advocating for equitable representation across the industry.

“This victory is a proud moment for Nigeria and a reaffirmation that consistent commitment to international standards will always earn global recognition. WIME stands with the nation as it continues to ascend in global maritime leadership,” Anyika said.