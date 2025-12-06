With G.O.A.T concert, Wizkid set to shut down TBS

Afrobeats star and Starboy Record head honcho, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, well known as Wizkid, is set to bring down the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) with his much-anticipated ‘Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) Experience Concert’, a show already being positioned as one of the headline shows of this year’s ‘Detty December’ season.

Known for electrifying live shows and a catalogue packed with global hits, Wizkid concert experience is always a cultural phenomenon, with jaw-dropping performances, surprise collaborations, and an unforgettable connection with the audience.

Scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 28, the G.O.A.T experience concert according to industry insiders, is “long overdue and perfectly timed.”

For fans, the concert feels less like another show and more like a long-awaited homecoming from one of Africa’s most influential music exports. Recall that the Essence hitmaker has spent the past few years touring internationally and expanding his sound; hence, the G.O.A.T concert gives him a chance to reconnect physically with the city that raised him.

Lagos remains at the centre of his mythology: Surulere roots, mainland grind, and the early hustle that shaped him to be the superstar the world now knows.

Speaking on the preparations, the organisers said the G.O.A.T Concert is designed to celebrate Wizkid’s evolution over the past decade—from his breakout as a teenage sensation to his transformation into one of Africa’s most influential global artistes.

According to them, the goal is to deliver an “unforgettable night,” combining music, culture, and immersive production.