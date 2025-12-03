Wizkid announces December homecoming concert in Lagos

Wizkid has announced that he will headline a major concert in Lagos this December, marking a much-anticipated homecoming for the global music star.

The singer announced the event on his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 2, telling fans he will return to the city for a show titled GOAT: The Greatest of All Time Experience. The concert is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Marina.

The announcement quickly drew excitement from fans in Nigeria and across the world, as many have been expecting the artist to hold another headline show in Lagos.

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun, shared the concert poster with the caption: “Lagos!! See you soon!” The post, which gained thousands of likes within minutes, signalled that the Grammy winner is preparing for one of the biggest shows of the festive season.

According to details released with the announcement, tickets for the show are already available on the website www.futurefest.live. Fans have begun visiting the site to secure early seats for what is expected to be a sold-out event.

Wizkid, who has spent a significant part of the year performing across Europe and North America, has not headlined a show in Lagos for some time. His last major concert in the city drew large crowds and was widely discussed for weeks.

Fans say they expect this year’s event to be even bigger, especially because it will take place during the festive period when Lagos is usually at its busiest.

The timing of the event could boost entertainment activities in the city, as December concerts have become a major feature of Lagos nightlife and tourism.

Over the years, several Nigerian artistes have used the festive period to host large shows, but Wizkid’s upcoming performance is expected to stand out due to his global reach and the size of the venue.

Preparations for the show are already underway, with organisers promising a world-class production.

Although Wizkid has not shared further details about the set list, guest artistes or surprises for the night, anticipation continues to build. Many fans say they are hoping he will perform some of his new, unreleased songs alongside his chart-topping hits.

As the concert date draws closer, Lagos is expected to see an increase in promotional activities and fan-driven buzz.

For now, the singer’s message remains simple: he is coming home. And on December 28, thousands of fans are preparing to welcome him back to the TBS stage for what is expected to be a major music experience.