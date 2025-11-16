With Spelling Bee, we’re entrenching meritocracy among Nigerian students, — MTN

MTN Nigeria has shortlisted seven pupils from the Ibadan region for the grand finale of the 2025 mPulse Spelling Bee, reiterating its commitment to promoting meritocracy, digital literacy, and academic excellence among young learners. The finalists emerged over the weekend at the Ibadan Regional Finals, where 20 contestants competed after being selected from more than 500 pupils screened across Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Kwara, Lagos, Ondo, and Edo states.

Speaking at the event, MTN General Manager, Consumer Segment, Mr Idowu Adesokan, described the competition as a “contest of champions,” adding that the brilliance and resilience displayed by participants drove the contest through five intense rounds before the regional representatives were chosen.

Adesokan noted that the national champion of the 2025 edition will serve as “MTN CEO for a Day,” a role he said comes with benefits worth over N40 million, including chairing an executive committee meeting and performing select CEO-level functions. “The overall national champion will receive a N5 million educational grant, a brand-new laptop and smartphone, and the prestigious opportunity to serve as MTN CEO for a day. This is not ceremonial; the winner chairs our executive committee meeting and grants approvals,” he said.

He added that MTN has upgraded the prizes for the seventh edition of the competition, with the champion’s teacher receiving N500,000, while the winner’s school will get 10 laptops, 10 routers, and a N10 million project grant.

Also speaking, MTN Senior Manager for the Youths and Teens Segment, Mr Temilolu Salako, said the mPulse initiative reflects the company’s dedication to supporting literacy and providing academic opportunities to students and schools through its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes. He confirmed that the national grand finale will take place on November 29 in Lagos, featuring finalists from Abuja, Enugu, and other zones.

Representing the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, a director in the ministry, Mr Muminni Busari, lauded MTN for sustaining a competition that he said has shaped young minds for seven years. He reiterated the state’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and promoting academic excellence.

One of the regional finalists, Miss Goodness Ewenike, expressed her aspiration to become the national champion and experience leading MTN as CEO for a day. She said the contest had broadened her academic exposure and encouraged her to study widely. Another finalist, Master Shilton Temojo, thanked MTN for the opportunity to showcase his abilities and urged other students to take advantage of similar platforms.

On her part, Oyindamola Ademosu, the Teen Segment Manager, lauded the contestants for making it to the stage.

The 2025 mPulse Spelling Bee competition edges closer to its final phase, where the national champion will earn the unique opportunity to serve as “MTN CEO for a Day.”