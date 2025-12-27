Work with Ijebu for new state, Akpabio tells Remo people

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has urged the people of Remoland to strengthen unity and cooperation with their Ijebu kinsmen in pursuit of the proposed Ijebu-Remo State, describing harmony as essential to the realisation of the collective aspiration.

Senator Akpabio made the call at the 2025 Remo Day celebration held at the Akarigbo Pavilion in Sagamu, themed “One People, Diverse Cultures, One Identity.” He praised the Remo people as industrious, enterprising and astute industrialists, noting that their spirit of cooperation would be pivotal to the creation of the new state.

“I want to urge the Remo people to continue to live in peace. Remo is blessed with hardworking industrialists, which explains the concentration of industries in this area,” the Senate President said.

“I want you to work closely with the Ijebu people towards the creation of Ijebu State. We at the National Assembly will support you. I will not speak about where the capital will be located, but you already know. However, the capital must be in a peaceful environment.”

Beyond cultural celebration, Akpabio said Remo Day serves as an opportunity for collective reflection and strategic thinking about the development of the homeland. He added that his presence at the event symbolised Nigeria’s unity across ethnic boundaries, stressing that diversity should be embraced as a strength rather than a weakness in nation-building.

The Senate President further assured Nigerians that insecurity across the country would soon become a thing of the past, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working assiduously to address the nation’s security challenges. He commended the President for courageously charting a new course for national development despite prevailing difficulties and pledged the Senate’s continued collaboration with other arms of government.

Akpabio also lauded Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his infrastructural strides across the state, singling out the Gateway International Airport, which he described as the best airport in the country.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun described Remoland as a land blessed with illustrious sons and daughters who have contributed immensely to the development of Ogun State and Nigeria. He said the massive turnout at the event underscored the unifying power of culture, warning that societies that lose touch with their roots risk losing their identity.

“Remo is far more than a geographical expression; it is a people defined by a rich and enduring history,” the governor said. “Festivals such as Remo Day provide a pathway to reconnect with our ancestral roots, invest in our homeland and transmit our identity to future generations.”

Governor Abiodun highlighted key infrastructural projects executed by his administration in Remoland, including the Sagamu–Iperu–Ode–Sapaade Road. He also announced that international cargo operations would commence at the Gateway International Airport next month, describing the development as a major milestone that would transform logistics, generate thousands of jobs and position Remo as a leading agro-processing and export hub in West Africa.

Earlier, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, said the vision behind instituting Remo Day was to celebrate, preserve and project Remo culture to the global stage. He noted that Remo sons and daughters have distinguished themselves in all spheres of human endeavour, stressing that the Remo identity remains resilient and enduring.

While reaffirming Remo’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage, Oba Ajayi said the people would continue to work with other stakeholders towards the actualisation of the proposed Ijebu-Remo State. He expressed appreciation to Governor Abiodun for partnering with Remo indigenes to construct the palace pavilion, which will serve as a venue for major cultural and civic events.

The second edition of Remo Day attracted dignitaries from across the country and featured colourful masquerade displays from different parts of Remoland, homage-paying to the Akarigbo by age grades, clubs and associations, as well as the ceremonial cutting of the tape to officially open the palace pavilion