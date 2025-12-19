World Bank endorses NG-CARES as ONSA charges governors on security

The World Bank has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s socio-economic stabilisation plans, even as it noted the effectiveness of the Additional Financing for the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.



The multilateral lender disclosed that the benefit of the NG-CARES programme is that it enables continued disbursements to states to support livelihoods, food security, public works and resilience-building interventions.



Disclosing this while releasing a communique after their monthly meeting, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said the 36 state chief executives renewed their commitment to sustaining implementation momentum, ensuring timely reporting, and maximising fund utilisation to deliver measurable outcomes for vulnerable households.



In the three-point communique, signed by NGF chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and read by his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, the forum confirmed also receiving a communication from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) calling for heightened security preparedness across all states.



According to the NSA, the directive became necessary due to increased population movements, large public gatherings, and heightened public safety risks during the festive season.



“Governors are committed to strengthening inter-agency coordination, protecting critical infrastructure, and maintaining a visible security presence in identified hotspots to ensure a safe, incident-free festive period nationwide,” Abiodun stated.



The NGF also deliberated on the outcome of the third edition of the Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Awards, which recognised 13 states for outstanding progress in strengthening Primary Health Care (PHC) systems.