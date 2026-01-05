World Braille Day: Tinubu advocates digital inclusion for visually impaired

Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, has emphasised the importance of Braille as a powerful instrument of inclusion, dignity, and independence for blind and visually impaired persons, urging stronger action to close the digital accessibility gap in an increasingly technology-driven world.

In a message to mark World Braille Day 2026, observed on January 4, the First Lady said the yearly commemoration provides an opportunity to reaffirm national and global commitments to equal access to information, education, and opportunities for persons living with visual impairment.

Tinubu noted that as societies accelerate toward digital transformation, accessibility must remain central to innovation, warning that technological advancement without inclusion could deepen existing inequalities.

According to her, the integration of Braille with modern technology is essential to guaranteeing equal participation in education, employment, and civic life for blind and visually impaired persons.

“Braille, when integrated with technology, guarantees equal access to information, education, and opportunities,” the First Lady said.

She emphasised the importance of Nigeria continuing to create inclusive environments that enable all citizens to lead full and independent lives, while strengthening policies, institutional frameworks, and partnerships that empower every Nigerian to participate confidently in nation-building.

The First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to advocacy for persons with disabilities, calling on stakeholders across government, the private sector, and civil society to prioritise accessibility and inclusive design in both physical and digital spaces.

World Braille Day is marked yearly to raise awareness about the importance of Braille as a means of communication and a cornerstone of human rights for blind and visually impaired people.