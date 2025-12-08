Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oluremi Tinubu on Oodua chieftaincy honour

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

In a post on his Instagram page, the governor described the honour as a well-deserved recognition of the First Lady’s long years of public service and her commitment to national development.

He said the title also celebrated her contributions to the cultural heritage and progress of the Yoruba people, noting that the First Lady has remained consistent in promoting unity and upholding traditional values.

“Today, I’m delighted to celebrate Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, on her installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua by the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

According to him, the title reflects the values of leadership, service and moral strength that Senator Tinubu has demonstrated over the years, both as a legislator and as the First Lady. He added that the installation was not only a personal honour to Senator Tinubu but also a moment of pride for the entire Yoruba race.

“This honour reflects her lifelong service and the strength she brings to our nation. As sons and daughters of Oodua, we are proud of this moment with her,” he added.

The ceremony, held in Ile-Ife, brought together traditional rulers, political leaders, cultural groups and dignitaries from across the region.

The Yeye Asiwaju title is regarded as one of the highest women’s titles within the Oodua cultural sphere, reserved for individuals considered to have shown exceptional leadership, integrity and commitment to the Yoruba race.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a three-term senator and former First Lady of Lagos State, is widely acknowledged for her advocacy on education, women’s empowerment and social welfare.

During her time in the Senate, she sponsored several bills aimed at improving social protection and advancing the rights of women and children. Her supporters often describe her as a calm but firm voice in policy discussions, with a long-standing record of community-focused initiatives.

Her new chieftaincy title is seen by observers as a recognition of both her political achievements and her influence as one of the prominent figures in the South-West.

Sanwoolu said the cultural heritage of the Yoruba people remains central to the identity of Lagos and should be preserved through such recognitions and celebrations.

Senator Tinubu’s installation adds to a growing list of traditional recognitions she has received since becoming Nigeria’s First Lady, a development many say reflects her expanding role in national and cultural affairs.