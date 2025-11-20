World Children’s Day: Tinubu urges greater respect for kids

• Despite challenges, Nigerian children’s future remains bright, says minister

Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, urged Nigerians to listen more attentively to the nation’s children, saying their voices are essential in shaping a safer and more compassionate society.

In a message to mark World Children’s Day 2025, with the theme, ‘Listen to Children: My Day, My Rights’, the First Lady described the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)-developed theme as a reminder that children deserve platforms to express their thoughts, experiences and aspirations.

Also, pupils in Bauchi State called on the Federal Government to create a safer learning environment, ensure child welfare and invest in education.

However, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, is optimistic in the future of Nigerian children, despite challenges.

“Our children are not only the leaders of tomorrow; they are active contributors to the world we are shaping today,” Mrs Tinubu said. “When we truly listen to them, we understand more clearly how to build a safer, more inclusive and nurturing environment.”

She emphasised that respecting and protecting children’s rights remain central to national development, noting that “communities flourish when children grow up with hope, confidence and the freedom to maximise their potential.”

Calling for renewed commitment from families, schools, institutions and government stakeholders to safeguard the well-being of every Nigerian child, she added: “As we mark this day, let us reaffirm our collective responsibility to ensure that no child is left unheard or unprotected.”

World Children’s Day is observed globally on November 20.

SPEAKING yesterday, in Abuja, against the background of the Monday abduction of students of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Masagu Local Council of Kebbi State, Bagudu assured that President Bola Tinubu is committed to the future of the Nigerian child.

“I assure our children that despite the challenge of the moment, a great future lies ahead of them. We want them to be better than all of us. Our President is an advocate of investment in children and teacher education. He is committed to giving you the maximum support you need to develop.”

Calling for a minute’s prayer for the abducted students and children in captivity all over the world, Bagudu advocated global action against the abduction of children, saying it should be seen as an attack on humanity.

The minister expressed Tinubu’s deep sorrow and concern over the incident, explaining that it had led him to cancel many domestic and international engagements to focus attention on the recovery efforts.

DURING an event organised by UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office, to mark Children’s Day, one of the students, Aisha Abubakar Makama, said: “Education is not a gift; it is not a favour. We, the children, are happy to stand here today, on World Children’s Day, to speak about something that matters to every one of us – education.

“Education is a fundamental right, just like the right to life, the right to safety, and the right to be heard. But why is education such an important right? Education opens our minds. It helps us understand the world, solve problems, and make smart decisions. With education, we learn how to read, write, think and dream big.”

UNICEF Bauchi Chief of Field, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, represented by a health specialist, Dr Oluseyi Olosunde, said Nigeria had tremendously improved in child care and immunisation.

According to him, exclusive breastfeeding rates have increased from two per cent to 29 per cent in Nigeria.

He added: “In Nigeria, immunisation coverage has increased from 13 per cent to 39 per cent in 2023. The percentage of fully immunised children between 12 to 13 months and 23 months in Bauchi has increased from 19 per cent to 51 per cent. This improvement is supported by data from the National Demographic Survey of 2018 and the recent report conducted in 2023–2024, highlighting significant progress in vaccination coverage for children in Bauchi.”

The event was attended by commissioners of education and justice, representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and other key stakeholders.