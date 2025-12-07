Military seizes power in Benin Rep after successful coup

The military has seized power from the civilian government in Benin Republic after a successful coup on Sunday.

According to reports, Lieutenant-Colonel Tigri Pascal and a group of soldiers announced a coup d’état in Bénin Republic, claiming to have overthrown incumbent President Patrice Talon.

Pascal declared a coup live on national television following reports of an attack on a presidential building.

The army officer thereafter made an announcement, saying that political parties have been suspended and all land, air, and sea borders closed.

“Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri has reportedly attacked the residence of President Talon in Benin, deposing him as leader with images showing him on television,” the report read.

“The military said that they were “dismissing” President Talon from his post with Tigri declaring himself president of a military committee for the country’s restructuring. Images showed him speaking from a television studio where he is reading from a script while other soldiers stand alongside him.

“The army has said that the constitution of November 2025 is suspended and all institutions are dissolved. It has also been declared that activities of political parties are suspended until further notice while the land, maritime, and air borders of Benin are closed.”

Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau’s military authorities on Thursday justified taking power in the small west African nation by arguing the country faced the “risk of ethnic civil war” after last month’s elections.

After toppling sitting president Umaro Sissoco Embalo on November 26, the junta originally alleged drug barons were conspiring to sow chaos in the country, a hotspot of cocaine-trafficking.

But on Thursday, in a document proclaiming the establishment of a consultative National Transitional Council, the authorities argued instead that the unstable country faced a “grave” political situation in the wake of the ballot “which could degenerate into a civil war with ethnic undertones”.

“The Armed Forces were once again compelled to intervene, resulting in another change to the constitutional order through force,” said a resolution issued by the junta’s high military command on Thursday seen by AFP.

Guinea-Bissau had already seen four coups and numerous more attempted takeovers since independence from Portugal in 1974.

Opposition figures and analysts have suggested that last month’s coup was carried out with Embalo’s blessing to halt the electoral process.

The junta named General Horta N’Tam, considered a close ally of the president, to head a transitional administration set to last a year.

Embalo’s main rival in the ballot, Fernando Dias, told AFP that Embalo masterminded the coup the outgoing president risked losing the vote.

The country’s electoral commission said on Tuesday that it was unable to publish the results of the November 23 presidential and parliamentary elections as its offices had been raided by masked men who destroyed its records on the day of the coup.