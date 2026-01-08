Ofori-Attah: Ghana’s  ex- minister, facing 78 corruption charges, detained in US

Former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been taken into custody by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over questions surrounding his immigration status, his legal team in Ghana confirmed.

Ofori-Atta, who has been in the US since December 2024 seeking medical treatment, faces 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences in Ghana, and the country’s Attorney-General has formally requested his extradition.

Lawyers from Menka-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline and Partners said in a statement that Ofori-Atta “has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorises a person to stay in the US legally past the period of validity of their visa. His US legal team is in contact with ICE and expects the matter to be resolved expeditiously.”

Ofori-Atta,who is currently held at the ICE Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, and seven others are accused of engaging in a scheme to secure procurement contracts for Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd improperly, resulting in alleged financial losses exceeding GH¢1.4 billion ($128 million). The charges include conspiracy to influence the procurement process for personal gain and abuse of public office.

Other defendants include Ernest Darko Akore, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Isaac Crentsil, Kwadwo Damoah, and Evans Adusei, chief executive of SML.

The Special Prosecutor in Ghana, Kissi Agyebeng, has insisted that Ofori-Atta must appear in person, rejecting requests from his legal team for virtual participation on medical grounds.

“We will not countenance this conduct, not in this case,” Agyebeng said, stressing the government’s commitment to accountability under the Operation Recover All Loot initiative.

Ofori-Atta, who served as finance minister under former President Nana Akufo-Addo from January 2017 until February 2024, and his US lawyers have claimed that the extradition request is politically motivated.

Frank Davies, a member of his legal team, told local media that medical records had been submitted “in good faith” but were ignored by the Special Prosecutor. “The special prosecutor is not being sensitive to the issues at hand, especially knowing that Mr Ofori-Atta is unwell and receiving treatment,” he said.

The case marks the latest development in Ghana’s intensified anti-corruption drive, with the Attorney-General currently pursuing 33 cases against former government officials. Ofori-Atta’s lawyers maintain that he intends to defend himself in court and is not evading prosecution.

In the United States, the outcome of his detention and potential extradition now rests with American judicial authorities, a process that could involve lengthy legal proceedings as the former minister challenges the request.