Ramaphosa leads Africa’s condemnation of US arrest of Maduro

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a leading role of African voices in condemning the United States over its military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Speaking during a public address in South Africa, Ramaphosa said his country rejected what the US had done in Venezuela.

“We reject utterly the actions embarked upon by the United States and we stand with the people of Venezuela.” he said.

The president also declared that Pretoria stands with the people of Venezuela, calling for the immediate release of Maduro and urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to uphold the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference as enshrined in the UN Charter.

Maduro and Flores were detained following a United States military operation carried out in Caracas in the early hours of January 3 and subsequently transferred to New York, where they were presented before a federal court.

US authorities said the Venezuelan leader faces charges related to drug trafficking and alleged links with criminal organisations. Maduro has denied the accusations, while officials in Caracas have rejected the legitimacy of the arrest and called it an act of aggression.

Asides South Africa, several African governments and regional bodies have also raised concerns over the precedent set by the unilateral use of force against a sitting head of state.

South Africa urged the UN Security Council to convene urgently to address the situation in Venezuela, stressing that disputes between states must be resolved through dialogue and established legal mechanisms rather than military action.

Pretoria said the arrest of a president through foreign intervention risks destabilising not only Venezuela but also wider international relations.

The African Union has also expressed concern over developments in Venezuela, reiterating its long-standing position against unconstitutional changes of government and foreign military intervention. While stopping short of naming the United States, AU officials emphasised that respect for national sovereignty remains a cornerstone of international peace and security.

Beyond Africa, reactions to the US action have been mixed. Several Latin American governments have condemned the operation, while others have adopted a cautious stance, calling for restraint and adherence to international law.

Russia and China have criticised Washington at the United Nations, arguing that the operation violated the UN Charter and threatened global stability.

The United States has defended its actions, saying the arrest of Maduro was carried out in pursuit of justice under US law and as part of efforts to combat transnational crime.

Washington insists the operation was lawful and necessary, a position strongly rejected by Venezuela and its allies.

Within Venezuela, the government has denounced the arrest as a kidnapping and accused the United States of seeking to impose political control over the country. Authorities in Caracas say state institutions remain intact and have called on supporters to remain calm while pursuing diplomatic avenues for Maduro’s release.