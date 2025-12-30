CAR general elections conclude peacefully, observers report high turnout

The Central African Republic (CAR) has concluded its general elections in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, according to post-election assessments released by the Réseau Arc-en-Ciel (RAC), the country’s leading domestic election observation network.

RAC reported that voting was conducted in an orderly manner with strong civic participation across the country. An estimated 2.4 million eligible voters were registered to cast ballots in the presidential, legislative and local government elections.

Polling took place at about 6,700 voting centres nationwide, including in remote and previously hard-to-reach areas. The observers noted that most polling stations opened and closed on time and were accessible to voters, with no major logistical challenges recorded.

The National Elections Authority known as A.N.E is expected to announce provisional election results on January 5, 2026. RAC’s largely positive assessment was echoed by international observer missions from the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU), which also reported a peaceful voting process. No serious security incidents were recorded during polling hours, a development widely welcomed by both domestic and international stakeholders. Observers highlighted the reportedly high voter turnout as one of the defining features of the election.

Seven candidates are contesting the presidency. Incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, seeking a third term, is widely regarded as the frontrunner in the race. He is running on the platform of the United Hearts Movement (MCU).

Under CAR’s current constitution, the presidential term is seven years. A candidate must secure an absolute majority 50 per cent plus one vote to win outright in the first round. If no candidate meets this threshold, a runoff election is scheduled for February 2026.

President Touadéra’s main challengers include former Prime Ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuélé of the Union for Central African Renewal (URCA) and Henri-Marie Dondra of the UNIR party. Other candidates on the ballot are independents Serge Djorie, Aristide Briand Reboas, Eddy Symphorien Kparekouti and Marcellin Yalamende.

Pre-election analyses by international media pointed to Touadéra’s perceived strengths in national security and popular support.

In addition to the presidential vote, citizens elected members of the National Assembly, the country’s unicameral legislature, which has 140 seats. Like the presidency, the legislative mandate spans seven years.

The parliamentary contest featured 685 candidates, nearly half running as independents, while the rest represented more than 40 political parties. Political analysts predict that the ruling MCU is likely to consolidate its position in parliament and retain its majority, potentially surpassing the 61 seats it held in the previous legislature. A second round for unresolved parliamentary races is scheduled for April 5, 2026.