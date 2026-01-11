China, Africa deepen cooperation as ‘Year of People-to-People Exchanges’ kicks off

Since the modern ties between China and Africa began about 70 years ago, each year has come with new and stronger dimensions, with both sides exhibiting greater commitment to deepening mutual understanding and trust.

However, the last few years have witnessed tremendous achievements and indisputable milestones, especially in trade, education, capacity building for youths, infrastructural development and exchanges.

Last year’s global trade war and high tariffs occasioned by the United States of America saw a positive shift inward by the Global South, with China providing a soft landing for African countries through its announcement of an export duty waiver for over 100 products coming from the African continent.

This gesture not only brought a sigh of relief to the unstable African foreign trade, but it further portrayed China as a dependable partner in Africa’s development. Such an unprecedented move also marked the largest market opening in the history of China-Africa trade and presented a strong example of global trade justice.

The development has also encouraged small and medium-scale enterprises and, by extension, supported national governments’ agenda on poverty reduction and revenue generation.

“The true breakthrough lies beyond tariff elimination. China is actively encouraging enterprises to invest in agricultural processing zones across Africa, helping local producers capture more value, leveraging the Silk Road E-commerce to connect African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) directly with Chinese consumers, and strengthening key digital infrastructure, including logistics and payment systems.

“More importantly, it shows that developing countries need not copy Western development paths. True modernisation starts with one’s own strengths by building the real economy, investing in infrastructure, and using smart industrial policies to drive growth. For many African countries, this is a hopeful alternative that blends local advantages with modern technology to forge an independent development path,” experts said.

At the wake of 2026, China, for the 35th time, declared an African tour. The visit of Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to four African countries—Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and Lesotho—was not only in fulfilment of an earlier agreement between President Xi Jinping and African leaders to designate 2026 the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, but also in continuation of China’s unbroken tradition of opening the year with an African visit.

Designed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa, this initiative aims to broaden cultural and social cooperation between the two societies.

Hence, in the course of the visit scheduled for 7 to 12 January, the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges was launched at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The practice of starting the new year with a visit to Africa has become one of the most enduring features of China’s foreign policy. The decision clearly reflects the crucial place of Africa in China’s broader diplomatic strategy and its vision for a cooperative Global South.

It equally underscored several other priorities, including deepening political mutual trust, implementing follow-up actions from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), as well as facilitating exchange and mutual learning between the two civilizations.

Analysts said Wang’s visit to Africa reaffirmed a long-term strategic and civilisational commitment. By consistently placing Africa first in its diplomacy and elevating people-to-people exchanges, they believe that China has indicated that its partnership with Africa “is sustainable, adaptive and grounded in societal ties.”

Also, Africa’s major focus in China’s diplomacy has often been attributed to the shared historical experience and long-term strategic alignment that dates back to the mid-20th century, when China and Africa forged bonds through common struggles against colonialism and imperialism.

Through mutual agreement, China and Africa have decided to make 2026 a pivotal year in promoting human and cultural exchanges, wherein several activities would be organised throughout the year to highlight the cultural richness of both sides and strengthen their shared will for mutual understanding.

On the four focal countries toured by Wang, it is of note that bilateral cooperation between China and Ethiopia was established 55 years ago. Since then, it has been marked by flagship development initiatives in various sectors of the economy, including trade, industry, mining, communications, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and infrastructure.

In fact, China’s infrastructural development in Ethiopia comprised railways, roads, industrial zones and telecommunications that have led to the creation of thousands of jobs for Ethiopians. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Ethiopia remains a key partner of China.

Also, Somalia, which was the second stop of Wang’s visit, has maintained bilateral cooperation with China since 1960, and since then, economic and technical ties have expanded. In 2024, bilateral trade between China and Somalia rose to $972 million, even as both countries desired to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, technology, infrastructure and trade.

Tanzania was the third stop of the Foreign Minister’s tour. Evidently, China and Tanzania have maintained bilateral relations since April 1964, and cooperation between the two has developed steadily in health, education, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), trade and infrastructure.

In May 2025, China and Tanzania signed two aid agreements worth $69.3 million in support of the health sector and as an economic and technical cooperation programme. China has also financed the construction of a railway between Tanzania and Zambia to boost infrastructure.

Lesotho, the final stop of Wang’s trip, has equally maintained fruitful relations with China in health, education, culture and trade, having resumed bilateral cooperation in 1994, with bilateral trade rising to $150 million in the last two years.

Beyond funding, cooperation in the health sector with Lesotho has been strong, as China was reported to have regularly sent medical teams to the country since 1997.

Generally, the annual tour of the Chinese Foreign Minister in Africa is a reflection of the level of strategic cooperation both sides share. Both have nurtured relations built on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests. In development projects, China stands as a strategic and reliable partner in the modernisation of the continent.

The tour afforded Wang the opportunity to assess implementation of partnership actions proposed by China at the last FOCAC summit while emphasising promoting China’s global governance initiative, which advocates respect for sovereignty, international law, multilateralism, placing people at the centre of governance, and action in global governance.

At the launch of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, read out a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Xi, in his letter, stressed the significance of mutual learning among civilisations in advancing China-Africa modernisation. He also outlined the direction and principles of China-Africa people-to-people and cultural cooperation, which not only demonstrated deep reflections on human history and civilisation but equally provided important guidance for building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

“China-Africa relations boast a long history and enduring traditional friendship. In recent years, under the joint guidance of leaders on both sides, China-Africa people-to-people exchanges have flourished and delivered fruitful results.

“Facts have shown people-to-people exchanges form the most solid foundation of China-Africa friendship, while mutual learning among civilisations serves as the strongest driving force for China-Africa cooperation,” Wang said.

He added that the world is currently undergoing profound changes, with major historical shifts taking place in the international landscape. According to him, the Global South, represented by China and Africa, is rising irresistibly.

“Meanwhile, the world remains far from peaceful. The law of the jungle runs counter to international law and the basic norms of international relations, while power politics and acts of bullying infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries,” Wang said.

“In the face of a turbulent world, China and Africa, more than ever, need to uphold fairness and justice, strengthen solidarity and mutual support, as well as deepen exchanges and cooperation.”

Wang therefore called on both sides to prioritise development, put the people first, uphold mutual learning and exchanges, and embrace openness and inclusiveness.

For African leaders, the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is an important step in implementing President Xi’s initiatives.

Describing Xi’s congratulatory letter as encouraging, African leaders shared optimism that the year 2026 will usher in a new chapter in Africa-China relations, deepen dialogue between the two civilisations, enhance exchanges of ideas, and further strengthen bonds among the peoples.

They also expressed readiness to seize inherent opportunities to deepen cooperation with China in culture, education, tourism, arts, youth exchanges, and other fields while advancing Africa-China relations.

While commending the long-standing tradition of Chinese Foreign Ministers visiting Africa as the destination of their first overseas trip each year, they admired remarkable development achievements and expressed gratitude for China’s support, even as they expressed willingness to deepen cooperation with China under the FOCAC framework and the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve common development.

In the wake of mounting global instability and serious challenges to the international order, African leaders pledged support for the Global Governance Initiative proposed by the Chinese president and called on both sides to stand united against hegemony, uphold international order, and work towards safeguarding world peace.

There is no doubt that China’s diplomacy under Xi Jinping has followed global trends, assumed major responsibilities and pursued justice. This approach reinforced China’s role in promoting fairness and global governance.

Guided by the principles of the just-launched people-centred exchanges, the year 2026 promises a cross-cultural synergy and shared benefits between China and Africa, with wide-ranging activities that involve diverse communities and sectors in view.

Greater focus is therefore expected on education, culture, tourism, publishing, sports, science and technology, people’s livelihood, and green development, not leaving out the youth, women, media, and think tanks.

For Nigeria, the relations, which began officially in 1971 with China, have been nurtured to greater heights over the years. However, the visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Beijing in September 2024 witnessed a renewed zeal and commitment in the relationship, with the signing of additional agreements.

This posture has, in no small measure, boosted a relationship that has spanned over 55 years, and marked by a comprehensive strategic partnership, evolving from initial ties to deepen economic and political cooperation, including the Belt and Road Initiative.

Last year also began with the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Africa, including Nigeria, as part of a broader African tour.

In Nigeria, he met with officials, including President Tinubu and Foreign Minister Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, a development that strengthened the newly elevated China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership on economic, security, and developmental cooperation.

The visit also reinforced China’s commitment to Africa and aimed to implement initiatives proposed previously at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), promoting mutual development and global solidarity.

The new dimension to China-Nigeria ties helped enhance trade and infrastructure growth. It also boosted technology transfer, agricultural support, and green development through such initiatives as the China International Import Expo (CIIE), fostering industrialisation, value addition, and better market access for Nigerian goods.

Conclusively, it is imperative to note that Africa has continued to reap the benefits of its relations with China. With trade volume surpassing $300 billion for the first time in 2025, the relationship has evolved successfully and has become a powerful engine of shared progress, fashioning a more equitable world for the present and future generations.