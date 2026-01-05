Russian strikes kill two in Kyiv region as peace talks loom in Paris

Russian missile and drone attacks struck Ukraine in the early hours of Monday, killing two people in the Kyiv region and injuring several others, according to local authorities. The bombardment came on the eve of a diplomatic summit in France, where European leaders are expected to discuss a potential peace plan.

Air raid sirens sounded across the country shortly after midnight, with Ukraine’s military reporting that air defence systems were active in multiple regions. In Kyiv, a private medical facility was hit and caught fire. The State Emergency Service confirmed: “One person was killed and three others wounded.” Images released by the service showed rescuers carrying casualties on stretchers from the charred remains of the building.

In the nearby city of Fastiv, a man in his seventies was killed in another pre‑dawn strike. Kyiv regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said the attacks also caused power outages, forcing backup systems to be used to maintain water and heating supplies as temperatures fell to minus eight degrees Celsius.

The timing of the strikes coincided with preparations for a summit in Paris, where European leaders hope to finalise a peace plan that Kyiv has described as “90 percent ready.” Security advisers from 15 countries, including Britain, France and Germany, as well as NATO and European Union representatives, met in Kyiv over the weekend. A Ukrainian official confirmed that US special envoy Steve Witkoff joined the talks virtually, though Washington’s military action in Venezuela earlier in the day overshadowed discussions. Chiefs of staff from participating nations are due to meet again on Monday.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified in recent weeks, but fundamental disagreements remain. Russia, which controls around 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, insists on full authority over the eastern Donbas region. Kyiv has warned that conceding territory would embolden Moscow and has vowed not to sign any deal that fails to deter future aggression.

Ukraine has continued to launch drone strikes against Russian targets, focusing on energy infrastructure. Russia’s defence ministry claimed it has intercepted Ukrainian drones aimed at the Moscow region every day since the start of 2026, reporting several hundred downed over the weekend. The Kremlin also released footage of a drone it alleged was targeting President Vladimir Putin’s residence in Novgorod. Officials said the property was unharmed and that Putin was not present. Kyiv denied the claim, and European allies expressed scepticism.

US President Donald Trump commented on the allegation during a flight aboard Air Force One. “Something happened near Putin’s residence, but after reviewing the evidence, American officials do not believe it was targeted by Ukraine. I don’t believe that strike happened,” he said.

Russia has further accused Ukraine of attacking a hotel and café in the Moscow‑controlled part of Kherson region last Thursday, killing 28 people it described as civilians celebrating the New Year. Kyiv countered that the strike targeted a military gathering.

Moscow continues to accuse Ukraine of insincerity in peace efforts, while Kyiv argues that Russia is attempting to derail diplomatic momentum. Since launching its full‑scale invasion in February 2022, described by Moscow as a “special military operation,” Russia has made significant territorial gains. According to an analysis by AFP using data from the Institute for the Study of War, Russia advanced more in 2025 than in any other year of the conflict.

The latest attacks underline the continuing intensity of the war as international negotiators attempt to bring Europe’s deadliest conflict since the Second World War closer to resolution.