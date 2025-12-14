Gunmen kill 11 during Jewish event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing 11 people and wounding multiple others in a “terrorist incident” during a gathering for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Emergency responders rushed another 29 people to various hospitals from the beach, one of the biggest tourist draws in Australia’s largest city, said New South Wales police.

One of the alleged shooters was killed, and the second was in a critical condition, police said.

Police declared the shooting a “terrorist incident” and revealed they had found suspected “improvised explosive devices” in a vehicle near the beach that was linked to the “deceased offender”.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith — an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a televised address.

“An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

The shooting took place during an annual “Hanukkah by the Sea” event in the afternoon at Bondi Beach.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the shooting as a “cruel attack on Jews” and urged the Australian authorities to step up the fight against antisemitism.

Crowds fled in fear from the beach in eastern Sydney, which draws huge numbers of surfers, swimmers and tourists, especially at weekends.

“We heard the shots. It was shocking, it felt like 10 minutes of just bang, bang, bang. It seemed like a powerful weapon,” Camilo Diaz, a 25-year-old student from Chile, told AFP at the scene.

Emergency services first responded to reports of shots being fired at 6:47 pm (0747 GMT), New South Wales police said.

– ‘Blood everywhere’ –

One witness who declined to be named said he personally witnessed six dead or wounded people lying on the beach.

The grassy hill overlooking Bondi Beach was strewn with discarded items from people fleeing too fast to pack up, including an abandoned children’s stroller, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Paramedics tended to multiple people lying on the grass by the beach, images broadcast by public broadcaster ABC showed.

A weapon that appeared to be a pump action shotgun was lying by a tree by the beach.

A British tourist told AFP he saw “two shooters in black” after the gunfire broke out.

“There was a shooting, two shooters in black with semi-automatic rifles,” Timothy Brant-Coles told AFP, saying he saw multiple people who had been shot and wounded.

Another witness, 30-year-old local resident Harry Wilson, told the Sydney Morning Herald he saw “at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere”.

Bondi Beach’s local Waverley Council said it was “deeply saddened” by the attack.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with anyone who has been impacted by this horrendous act, which occurred as Chanukah festivities were taking place,” a spokesperson for the council said.