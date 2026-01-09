YDV raises alarm over influx of bandits in South West

The Yoruba for Democratic Values (YDV) has raised concerns over the infiltration of bandits in the Southwestern part of the country.

In a press release signed by the scribe of the group, Debo Adeniran, YDV hinged its submission on the recent attack on the old National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, by suspected bandits.

The group maintained that recent information circulating on social media about American intelligence tips and constant warnings of a planned attack on some Southwest states in Nigeria should not be treated with kid gloves.

YDV further issued an alert warning to security agencies and residents of Sango, Ota, Akera, Alagbado crossing, Kollington, AIT, Ikola, Ayetoro, Owode, Atan, Ijoko and Itele axis to be very vigilant and report any strange movements to the authorities.

The body also harped on adequate control of foreign forces in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the country to protect the country’s sovereignty and to reduce collateral damage that may occur during military operations on terrorist enclaves.

‘We would also want to use this medium to commend the Federal government for the collaboration of the Nigerian military forces with the United States that led to the U.S airstrikes against terrorists in Sokoto state and the subsequent mop-up of various bandits’ domains in the country.

”We are also calling on the federal government to name the sponsors of terrorism being faced in the country today, ” the statement reads.

YDV also warned the Federal Government to pay special attention to the dangers of communal clashes springing up in Yoruba lands, which operate outside the known and accepted norm of “Zangos”, which was obtainable under the sociocultural arrangements of their primordial hosts and the constitutional authority of the government.

The group expressed its displeasure over the forceful takeover of a large expanse of forest land in Ejiba Town, Yagba, Okun land in Kogi State by some Fulani settlers and renaming the area with impunity as Nasarawa without recourse to the local community.

According to the statement, the areas being forcefully occupied recently in Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti, Yewa land bordering the Republic of Benin, and Oke-Ogun axis are all within three hundred kilometres (300 km) or thereabout to the centre of Lagos.

”This is a strange and strategic coincidence…it smells and tilts towards conscious manoeuvres.

The group also threw its weight behind the proposed creation of the State Police, while calling for expedient constitutional actions for its realisation, and the addition of district vigilantes to complement the State police.

”We believe that with the recent Supreme Court pronouncement and practical support by the Presidency of local government, it will allow for funding of such local vigilantes with ease,” the group said.