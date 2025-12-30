Amotekun vows watertight security in Southwest

The Western Nigerian Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps

The Western Nigerian Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps

The Western Nigerian Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, has assured that the South-West region of the country will be fully fortified against bandits and terrorists facing military onslaught in the North-West and North-East parts of the country.

While disclosing that 39 suspects who fled from Sokoto State have been arrested by the operatives of Amotekun Corps in the state, the Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, stressed that no stone will be left unturned towards ensuring maximum security in the state.

The United States of America and Nigerian military forces had embarked on airstrikes on terrorists and their enclaves in the northern part of the country.

According to the Amotekun Commander, who stated this while parading some suspects at the corps headquarters in Akure, the state capital, the synergy among the southwest states has led to border patrols with some arrests made.

“These 39 suspects themselves claimed they fled from the Sokoto area. So, that confirms your question. The synergy between the border patrols of Ekiti/Ondo, Osun/Ondo, and Ogun/Ondo has been yielding tremendous results.

“We have some suspects not paraded today because we’ve not completed investigations; we had to go to Ogun State to bring them back,” Adeleye stated.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 61 of the 100 suspected criminals arrested by operatives of the corps in various parts of the state were paraded for allegedly committing a series of crimes.

The Amotekun boss said: “across the 18 local governments of the state. We arrested about 100 suspects, out of which 61 are on parade today: 50 of them engaged in breaking the law and order, two on anti-open grazing, six on kidnapping-related cases, and three on abuse of gender and rape.

“I look at this as a concerted effort by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, to rid Ondo State of criminal enemies. We equally want to thank His Excellency, the Governor of Ondo State, Honourable Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for giving us an enabling environment to thrive.

“We thank all security agencies in the state, the police, the civil defence, the army, the DSS, the vigilantes, and the public generally for the support we received from them.

“Coming to specifics, around the Ofosun Odigbo area, we had a 34-year-old Mustafa and a 45-year-old Philip arrested for kidnapping at the scene. We equally have in the Isua Akoko axis one Idris, 18; Ibrahim Abdullahi, 20; and Lawal Idris, 23.

“On rape and assault on Amotekun Corps officers, we have a 19-year-old Daniel Ojo, a 33-year-old Usman, and a 41-year-old Bejide for raping in Isinkan.

“On armed robbery, we arrested 30-year-old Ola Tunbosun, Ibrahim, and Shahidu at the shore of Akure North, of Oba Akoko, and Oba Ile, also in Akure North.”