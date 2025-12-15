Yilwatda, Jonathan, Oborevwori mourn Ewhrudjakpo, commiserate with Diri, family

Governor directs autopsy on deputy’s death

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and former President Goodluck Jonathan have commiserated with the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, over the passing of his deputy, Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo.



In a condolence message to Diri yesterday, Yilwatda expressed sadness over the death of the Bayelsa State deputy governor, saying: “I received with deep sorrow and a heavy heart the news of the passing of the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo. This is a painful and irreplaceable loss, not only to you as a leader who shared the burdens of governance with a trusted partner, but also to the Government and good people of Bayelsa State.



“On behalf of the National Working Committee of APC, our leaders and members across the nation, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you, the family of the departed, and the entire people of Bayelsa State. We pray that God Almighty grants the late deputy governor eternal rest, and gives you, the bereaved family, and the people of Bayelsa the strength, comfort, and grace to bear this painful loss.



Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the death of the deputy governor was a sad moment for all Bayelsans.



Jonathan stated this on Saturday during a condolence visit to the governor and the Ewhrudjakpo family in the Government House, Yenagoa.



The former President recalled how Ewhrudjakpo, who represented the governor at his foundation’s democracy dialogue programme in Benin City, Edo State, mobilised the state Assembly and executive council members for the event.



“For me, he was somebody my foundation and l will never forget. He represented the governor in all our programmes.



“This year in Accra, Ghana, he did the same. On November 20 this year, he also mobilised Assembly members and commissioners to Abuja to celebrate the 10th year of the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Foundation. Whenever I am having a programme, Bayelsa State is always represented. It is quite a sad moment for all of us,” Jonathan stated.



While thanking the former President for being the first to officially pay the government and the late Ewhrudjakpo’s family a condolence visit, Diri said he had directed that an autopsy be undertaken to medically determine the cause of his death.



On his part, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt condolences to Diri, the government and people of Bayelsa State over the passing of the deputy governor.



In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Oborevwori described the death of Ewhrudjakpo, affectionately known as “a man of many proverbs”, as tragic and deeply saddening.



The governor noted that Ewhrudjakpo was a man of uncommon wisdom, intellect and humility, and whose contributions to governance and public service left a lasting impact on the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.