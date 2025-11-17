You belong to the zoo, Fayose attacks Obasanjo

Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose has launched an attack on ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, accusing him of irresponsibility and belonging in the zoo, after both men clashed publicly over remarks made during Fayose’s 65th birthday celebration in Lagos at the weekend.

The row began when Obasanjo used his speech at the event to mock a poultry project initiated by Fayose while he was governor, revisiting long-standing disagreements between the two. Fayose, who remained silent during the event, replied in a letter that later became public.

In the message, Fayose thanked the former president for attending the celebration but condemned his comments as very irresponsible.

He added that Obasanjo went so low and referenced a past description of the former head of state as someone supposed to be kept away in the zoo.

He further wrote that Obasanjo’s conduct showed a heightened stage of dementia, insisting that he chose silence during the event so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man.

“Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well.Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate, except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low but am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely thats where you belong” the message read in parts.

Fayose also demanded a refund of money he said he gave Obasanjo as transport support for attending the party, stressing that the former president publicly admitted receiving it.

“Lastly, I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought you back,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo responded in a short message released by his media aide, saying Fayose’s note revealed who and what he is, unchanged and unchangeable.

He confirmed he had returned the money through the individual who brought it, stating it remained unopened.

The exchange adds to a long history of a sour relationship between both men, which dates back to the early 2000s when Fayose served as Ekiti governor during Obasanjo’s presidency.

Their clashes intensified over corruption allegations, political realignments and disagreements on national politics.

Obasanjo, who has remained a vocal figure in public affairs since leaving office in 2007, recently criticised several state-level projects he considered wasteful, comments which in the past sparked confrontations with other political figures.