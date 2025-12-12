You’re pillar of Igbo nation, YOWICAN tells Uzodimma on 67th birthday

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has celebrated the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on the occasion of his 67th birthday, describing him as one of the most transformational leaders in the South-East and a towering pillar of the Igbo nation.

In a congratulatory message issued on Friday, the President of YOWICAN, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, extolled Uzodimma’s leadership style, declaring that the governor has not only redefined governance in Imo State but has also earned a place among the foremost champions of the Igbo renaissance.

As the Ambassador of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, Enwere said Uzodimma’s commitment to development, security, and unity makes him a model for leadership at a time when Nigeria is grappling with multiple challenges.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma is not just the governor of Imo State; he is a stabilising force and a dependable pillar of the Igbo nation.

“At 67, he stands tall as a transformational leader who has brought renewed hope, infrastructure rebirth, and restored peace to Imo State. His legacy is already speaking loudly across the South-East,” Enwere said.

According to YOWICAN, Uzodimma has demonstrated rare courage and determination in repositioning Imo State on the path of sustainable development, particularly through ambitious infrastructural renewal projects and fiscal reforms aimed at reviving the state’s economy.

Enwere noted that under the governor’s leadership, Imo State has witnessed what he called a massive turnaround, from road reconstruction and digital transformation of public services to policies designed to spur investment, job creation, as well as youth and women empowerment and inclusivity in his government.

“Today, Imo State is no longer the state of despair and infrastructural decay it once was. Governor Uzodimma has transformed Imo into a construction hub. Roads, schools, health facilities, and critical public infrastructure are receiving unprecedented attention,” he said.

The YOWICAN President also commended Uzodimma for his role in curbing insecurity in the state, arguing that the governor displayed boldness and resilience in the face of severe threats by criminal elements that once destabilised communities in the state.

“Security in Imo was once a nightmare, but through strategic coordination with security agencies and community leaders, Uzodimma has restored calm and shown that leadership must be both responsive and courageous,” Enwere stated.

YOWICAN further stressed that Uzodimma’s influence extends beyond Imo State, noting that he has consistently championed Igbo interests, national unity, and regional integration.

“As a leading Igbo voice and a strong advocate of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Uzodimma has proven to be a bridge-builder, someone committed to ensuring that the Igbo people take their rightful place in national politics,” the statement read.

While congratulating the governor on his new age, YOWICAN urged him to continue on the path of visionary leadership and deepen the reform agenda that has earned him widespread admiration.

“On this auspicious 67th birthday, we celebrate a leader with uncommon determination, a man who embodies renewed hope for the Igbo nation and Nigeria at large,” Enwere said.