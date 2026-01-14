Youth leaders back tax reforms, warn vested interests against disruption

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele

The Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has expressed support for the implementation of the new tax law, warning that it will resist any attempts to undermine the ongoing reform process.

In a statement on Tuesday, the council described the new tax regime as central to Nigeria’s economic recovery and fiscal sustainability, saying it was designed to widen the revenue base, promote equity and reduce reliance on borrowing.

According to the council, “any attempt to frustrate its implementation is against the collective national interest”.

It alleged that resistance to the reforms was coming from vested interests who benefitted from what it described as an inefficient tax system and were uncomfortable with measures aimed at transparency, accountability and shared responsibility.

“We are aware of subtle and overt moves by vested interests who benefitted from the old, inefficient system and are uncomfortable with reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and shared responsibility,” the statement said.

The council said it would not “fold its arms” while such interests sought to derail a policy it believes holds long-term benefits for the country, particularly young people.

Commending the Federal Government for pressing ahead with the reforms, the group urged Nigerians to show patience as implementation continues, stressing that concerns should be addressed through dialogue rather than obstruction.

“Constructive engagement, not sabotage, remains the appropriate path for addressing concerns,” it said.

The council also called on security agencies and relevant institutions to remain vigilant and ensure that lawful processes are protected from disruption, arguing that Nigeria’s economic transformation requires collective effort.

“The youth are prepared to play their part,” the statement added.

It reaffirmed its readiness to mobilise and sensitise stakeholders nationwide in support of policies it said would strengthen national development and economic stability.