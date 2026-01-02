Youth unemployment is alarming, Gabam tells Tinubu

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governments at all levels to urgently prioritise job creation and poverty reduction, warning that millions of Nigerian youths are in dire need of gainful employment.

In his New Year message titled “Building a Better Nigeria: The 2026 Vision for Collective Action,” Gabam called on Nigerians to embrace unity and shared responsibility in confronting the country’s security, economic and social challenges.

He noted that Nigeria ended 2025 burdened by widespread insecurity, economic hardship and a struggling education system, stressing that the challenges require urgent and coordinated action by both government and citizens.

According to the SDP chairman, national unity remains the foundation for sustainable development, adding that Nigeria’s diversity should be harnessed as a strength rather than allowed to fuel division.

“Our diversity must unite us, not divide us. Collective action is essential to overcoming our current difficulties and building a future defined by hope, opportunity and shared prosperity,” Gabam said.

On security, he urged the Federal Government to prioritise citizens’ safety by addressing the root causes of violence and instability.

He called for stronger collaboration among communities, civil society organisations and security agencies, while encouraging citizens to support security efforts through vigilance and timely reporting of suspicious activities.

Gabam also underscored the importance of education as the cornerstone of national development, calling on government to increase investment in schools, teachers and students.

He advocated policies that promote innovation, critical thinking and skills acquisition.

He said improved infrastructure, better learning environments and expanded scholarship programmes would enhance educational outcomes and empower young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to national growth.

The SDP leader further urged citizens to demand accountability and transparency from political leaders, stressing that governance must be anchored on integrity, vision and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

“Leaders must be held responsible for delivering tangible results that strengthen democracy and improve living standards,” he said.

On the economy, Gabam called for policies that stimulate growth, create sustainable jobs and reduce poverty. He advocated economic diversification, entrepreneurship and innovation as pathways to inclusive and long-term development, adding that reforms should prioritise the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

On foreign policy, he urged President Tinubu to pursue diplomacy that strengthens bilateral relations while safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and national interests, noting that international partnerships should deliver concrete benefits to citizens.

“As we usher in 2026, let us commit to building a better Nigeria,” Gabam said, urging President Tinubu to lead with “vision and determination” and Nigerians to work together for a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation.