Digital Intelligence: Nigeria’s new frontline against insecurity

Nigeria’s evolving security landscape took centre stage this morning as Prof. Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, Nigeria and Africa’s first Professor of Cybersecurity & Information Technology Management, featured on the Global TV Abuja Morning Show at 8:30 am to discuss the theme: “Technology and National Security: Digital Intelligence as a Tool to Curb Insecurity in Nigeria.”

The conversation came at a critical moment for the nation, as criminal networks, insurgent groups, and urban gangs increasingly rely on digital tools—encrypted communication, drones, online recruitment, and digital payments—to coordinate their activities. Prof. Ademola emphasised that insecurity in Nigeria has moved beyond physical confrontation and now exists in a hybrid space where digital intelligence determines operational success.

Digital Intelligence: The New Security Imperative

During the interview, Prof. Ademola explained that digital intelligence—encompassing data analytics, cyber‑forensics, AI‑driven surveillance, geospatial mapping, and communication interception—has become the backbone of modern national security.

He noted that without digital intelligence, Nigeria cannot predict, prevent, or neutralise threats effectively.

“Nigeria cannot curb insecurity by force alone. We must curb it by intelligence—digital intelligence,” he stated.

The Tripod Model: A Blueprint for National Security Transformation

Prof. Ademola reiterated the relevance of his widely published Tripod Model, which provides a structured framework for integrating technology into Nigeria’s security architecture. The model rests on three interdependent pillars:

1. Policy and Governance

Strengthening inter‑agency coordination, intelligence sharing, and regulatory oversight to ensure a unified national security posture

2. Capacity and Innovation

Building modern capabilities through cyber‑intelligence units, AI‑enabled surveillance, digital‑forensics training, and state‑level intelligence hubs.

This pillar, he noted, is where digital intelligence sits.

3. Ethics and Mobilisation

Ensuring that digital tools are deployed responsibly, transparently, and in ways that build public trust.

> “Technology without ethics becomes a threat. Technology with ethics becomes a national asset,” he remarked.

Digital Intelligence and the State Police Debate

Prof. Ademola also highlighted how digital intelligence strengthens the case for State Police, which he has consistently advocated for in national discourse.

He explained that decentralised policing, when properly regulated, allows states to:

– Gather granular, community‑level intelligence

– Respond faster to local threats

– Integrate digital tools tailored to their unique security realities

> “Technology strengthens State Police, and State Police strengthens technology.

The synergy is essential for curbing insecurity sustainably,” he said.

A National Turning Point

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current security climate, Prof. Ademola noted that the new Defence Minister has started well, signalling early commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security coordination and operational readiness. He emphasised that this positive start should be matched with sustained investment in digital intelligence and inter‑agency synergy.

He concluded with a forward‑looking message:

> “Nigeria must embrace a future where technology, governance, and ethics work together. When these three pillars stand firm, insecurity loses its power.”

Issued by:

Prof. Ademola is Nigeria and Africa’s first Professor of Cybersecurity & Information Technology Management