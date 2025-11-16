YOWICAN seeks Ribadu’s removal as NSA

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), North-East zone, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately overhaul the nation’s security architecture, beginning with the replacement of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The demand was issued at the weekend during YOWICAN’s maiden North-East Convention held in Jalingo, Taraba State, which brought together state officials, CAN leaders and youth delegates from across the region.

Speaking at the convention, YOWICAN National Secretary, Bako Adashu Elijah, said the country’s worsening security challenges require urgent reforms that, in his view, cannot be achieved under the current NSA.

“For genuine national security transformation to take place, the present National Security Adviser must be shown the way out,” Elijah said.

He commended Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, for what he described as his steady support for the Christian community and his administration’s ongoing development efforts. Elijah also urged Christian youths to embrace moral responsibility in confronting national issues, encouraging them to act as “God’s instruments for justice and righteousness.”

Elijah said the mission of Christian youths extends beyond church activities, stressing their role in speaking truth to power and protecting vulnerable communities while upholding gospel values.

He also referenced recent international comments about violence in Nigeria, describing them as a renewed global reminder of the hardships faced in some communities. Responding to remarks by political figure Daniel Bwala, Elijah insisted that YOWICAN’s concerns about insecurity are grounded in the daily realities of affected Nigerians.

“We owe the truth to God, to ourselves and to the generations coming after us,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical story of Esther, he warned that silence in the face of injustice offers no protection, regardless of one’s position or influence. He reiterated YOWICAN’s message to the President, “Mr. President, please replace the National Security Adviser.”

Elijah emphasised that Christian youths remain committed to peaceful engagement. “Christian youths are not violent; we are truth-speaking. Peace and justice must coexist,” he said.

He urged elders and leaders within the Christian community to speak boldly on national issues, warning that silence could undermine the foundation being laid for future Christian leadership.

The Northeast chapter expressed solidarity with other YOWICAN groups—particularly in Plateau State—that have issued similar calls for stronger federal action on security.

“These matters cannot be resolved by political narratives. They require sincerity, truth and leadership rooted in equity,” Elijah added.

Highlighting the Northeast as one of the regions most affected by violence and displacement, he called for immediate intervention from all levels of government. “Our people have suffered enough. Our communities need healing, restoration and meaningful support,” he said.