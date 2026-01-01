Yusuf okays Kano’s N1.477tr budget as police tighten security

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, yesterday signed into law Kano State’s amended appropriation of N1.477 trillion for 2026, the largest ever and highest in Northern Nigeria.

Tagged the budget of “Infrastructure and Consolidation,” originally transmitted to the House of Assembly at the size of N1.368 trillion, was subsequently reviewed upward by N110 billion.

The fiscal plan, with a ratio of 29:71 between recurrent and capital expenditures, placed a strong emphasis on education, infrastructure, security, and general empowerment.

At a brief ceremony attended by leaders of the Kano House of Assembly, led by Speaker Jibril Ismail Falgore, the governor pledged to implement the budget fully and judiciously.

Earlier, the Speaker called for intensive implementation of the fiscal document, dwelling on the establishment of a commission on the disabled to address their concern in the area of employment.

Meanwhile, the state police command has put in place comprehensive security measures, assuring residents of adequate protection of lives and property during the New Year festivities.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa.

According to the statement, Bakori convened a follow-up meeting with operational commanders on December 29, where he commended them for what he described as successful security coverage during the Christmas celebrations and ordered intensification of patrols and intelligence-led operations.

It added that security had been strengthened around places of worship, recreational centres and other public areas, while round-the-clock patrols, traffic control and improved intelligence gathering mechanisms had been activated across the state.

The command also issued a series of safety advisories to residents, urging them to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or movements to the nearest police station.

The police warned against unsafe practices during the celebrations, including underage driving, over-speeding and reckless driving, while also banning unauthorised horse riding.