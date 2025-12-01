Zamfara First Lady pledges continued support for vulnerable families

The wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Lawal, has reassured more commitments to uplifting vulnerable families, through consistent visits and support to them, especially the nursing mothers.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Hajiya Rabi Yusuf, in Gusau on Monday, said the governor’s wife made the commitment during a visit to the mother of newly delivered quadruplets in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

The visit follows her earlier encounter with the nursing mother at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, shortly after the safe delivery of the babies.

The continued engagement indicates the First Lady’s dedication to improving maternal health, strengthening child welfare and providing targeted assistance to families in need across the state.

During the visit, Hajiya Lawal reiterated her office’s resolve to support mothers, newborns, and vulnerable households.

She also presented some essential relief items to families, including bags of rice, grains, sugar, and other food items, as well as cartons of milk, baby bath sets, newborn clothing, mothers’ clothing and other vital household supplies.

The statement quoted the father of the quadruplets, Malam Lawali Sanusi, as expressing his profound appreciation for the generous intervention. He described the First Lady’s support as timely, which deeply comforted the family.

“We are truly grateful for this kindness. This gesture has brought great relief to our household, and we pray that Allah rewards her abundantly,” he added.

A few days ago, the First Lady flagged off the 2025 16 Days Activism on gender-based violence (GBV), dedicating her efforts to the fight against violence towards women in the state.

The Guardian reports that the 16 Days Activism on gender based violence is an annual global commemoration that specifically advocates against violence against women.

The commemoration was organised by the office of the Zamfara State First Lady in collaboration with the State Ministry for Women, Children and Social Development Affairs.

Speaking, the First Lady described gender-based violence as a factor that remains a profound threat to social well-being and development, saying that there is a need for a movement to call for unity, action and accountability.

“Our priorities this year are to strengthen the enforcement of laws that protect survivors, supporting access to justice for victims of online and offline abuse,” she said.

She called for collaboration with security agencies to protect communities, expand safe spaces, provide psychosocial support and counselling, promote digital safety and responsible online behaviour, and encourage cybercrime reporting, as well as end stigma, silence, and harmful cultural practices.