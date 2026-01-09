Zamfara government, Matawalle disagree over intimidation of opposition

The Zamfara government has accused the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, of using the Office of the National Security Adviser to harass opposition figures in the state, a claim the minister’s aide has dismissed as false and politically motivated.

The allegation followed the reported abduction of a Technical Assistant to Governor Dauda Lawal, Mr Saleem Abubakar, in Abuja. In a statement yesterday, the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, said Abubakar was allegedly picked up by operatives believed to be from a special force unit linked to the NSA Office, without an arrest warrant or recourse to due process.

“The most unfortunate and worrying part of the abduction of Saleem Abubakar is that it was syndicated through the Office of the NSA by the Minister of State for Defence,” the statement alleged.

The government described the incident as “shocking and distressing,” alleging that the aide was moved between undisclosed locations to conceal his whereabouts. It warned that the development poses a threat to the neutrality of security institutions.

“This is a perilous precedent that all Nigerians must strongly condemn,” Idris said, calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and rein in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The state government maintained that if Abubakar had committed any offence, he should be charged in court in line with the law. However, in a reaction, an aide to Matawalle, Suleiman Shinkafi, dismissed the allegation as baseless, insisting that neither the minister nor any federal security agency was targeting opposition figures in Zamfara.

“There is no opposition in Zamfara State. The PDP is the ruling party, while the APC is the opposition.

“I don’t think Matawalle is using the NSA or any other office to harass PDP members. Rather, it is the PDP members who are harassing the opposition,” Shinkafi said.

He alleged that APC members had faced intimidation since the 2023 governorship election, which he claimed was flawed, adding that about 16 party members were currently in custody over politically related cases.