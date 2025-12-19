Zamfara lawmaker escapes lynching as Kwara Assembly suspends member

An angry mob has reportedly assaulted the member representing Maru South constituency in Zamfara State House of Assembly, Kabiru Mika’ilu Dangulbi, for alleged negligence of his constituents since his election in 2023.

He was allegedly molested in Dansadau town during the official visit of Governor Dauda Lawal to the area, where the mob supposedly overpowered his security details.

The irate crowd, according to locals, was reportedly chanting “bamayi”, signifying rejection or lack of support in Hausa, as they expressed their anger toward the representative.

However, the legislator could not be reached for comments, even as the security agencies could not confirm any confrontation.

In another development, the Kwara State House of Assembly has suspended the representative of Edu state constituency, Saba Yisa Gideon, for three months for allegedly recording proceedings and sharing the audio “with an unauthorised person.”

The lawmaker was reported to have admitted committing the offence during debates.