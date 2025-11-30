Zamfara police celebrate 70 years of women in service with tributes

The Zamfara State Police Command has joined the nationwide celebration marking 70 years of women in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), honouring seven decades of courage, resilience, and trailblazing service by female officers.

To commemorate the anniversary, women officers in the Command embarked on a series of activities aimed at celebrating pioneers, inspiring the next generation, and supporting vulnerable citizens.

The officers first paid home visits to retired senior female police officers, celebrating their legacy and acknowledging their steadfast contributions to policing in Nigeria.

The retirees were honoured for their professionalism, sacrifice, and the foundation they laid for today’s growing female presence in the Force.

In the commemorative movement, the officers visited the Nigeria Police Secondary School, Gusau, where they engaged students—especially young girls—on the evolving role of women in policing and nation-building.

They encouraged the students to consider careers in the Nigeria Police Force, emphasising that women now excel across various specialised and leadership roles.

In a further show of compassion, the female officers visited the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, where they offered financial support to patients struggling with medical bills, reinforcing the police’s commitment to community welfare.

The Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Maikaba, reiterated his dedication to gender inclusiveness, empowerment of female personnel, and sustained recognition of women’s contributions to peace and security in the state and across Nigeria.

The anniversary activities, coordinated by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, underscore the evolving strength and invaluable presence of women in policing—70 years on, and still breaking new ground.