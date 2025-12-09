Zamfara to assist 40 Red Cross volunteers in national orientation registration

Zamfara State Local Government Services Commission has assured its readiness to assist 40 volunteer Red Cross members in Bungudu Local Government area of the state in registering for the national orientation camp.

The Secretary of the Commission Brr. Shafi’u Bukhari gave the assurance while receiving the Volunteer Red Cross delegation at his office in Gusau, the state capital.

He further said that the mission of the Volunteer Red Cross is to alleviate the situation of the vulnerable people, which includes those affected by disasters, epidemics, armed conflicts, and the poorest communities in both urban and rural areas, amongst whom are women, children, the elderly, displaced, and other vulnerable people.

The Secretary of the Commission pointed out that the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, born of a desire to bring assistance without discrimination to the wounded on the battlefield, endeavours to prevent and alleviate human suffering wherever it may be found.

“Its purpose is to protect life and health, and to ensure respect for human beings. It promotes mutual understanding, friendship, cooperation, and lasting peace among all peoples”, he added.

Brr. Shafi’u maintained that it is a voluntary relief movement, not prompted in any manner by a desire for gain, adding that it does not discriminate on the basis of nationality, race, religious beliefs, class, or political opinions.

“It endeavours to relieve the suffering of individuals, guided solely by their needs, and to prioritise the most urgent cases of distress”

According to him, to continue to enjoy the confidence of all, the movement may not take sides in hostilities or engage at any time in political, racial, religious, or ideological controversies.

He added that the humanitarian services of their governments, subject to the laws of their respective countries, must always maintain their autonomy, so that they may at all times act in accordance with the principles of the Movement.

In his remarks, the Deterchment Commander, Bungudu Local Government Area Division, Sufitanu Ibrahim, thanked the commission for assured assistance to 40 members of the Volunteers Red Cross in Bungudu LGA Division.

In other news, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has launched a 10-year State Development Plan, covering 2025 to 2034. It is described as a long-term, evidence-based roadmap that reflects the people’s aspirations and the collective goal to transform the state.

The governor launched the 10-year Development Plan at the JB Yakubu Secretariat in Gusau on Friday. He said that the state government has engaged KPMG Advisory as the lead consultant to develop the plan.

He further noted that KPMG collaborated closely with Zamfara Executive Council members and all stakeholders, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, over a period of eight months to develop the 10-year development plan.

At the unveiling, Governor Lawal stressed that the development Plan is the first comprehensive long-term plan in the state’s recent history.