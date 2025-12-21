Zulum approves free transport fares, gifts to 1,050 Christians, widows

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved free Christmas transport fares for 750 non-indigenes to enable them travel across the country for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The governor also approved the disbursement of cash gifts to 300 widows who will be celebrating Christmas and the New Year in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The disbursement of cash and bus tickets, which commenced on Sunday, is part of an initiative that has continued to provide critical mobility support to thousands of Nigerians since its inception in 2020.

Besides the cash gifts to 300 widows and the provision of bus tickets, Zulum’s approval is expected to facilitate safe interstate travel during the festive season, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or social background.

Zulum, who was represented by the Chairman of the Implementation Committee (CIMC), Chief Ugochukwu Egwudike, said the initiative was designed to ease the hardship faced by low-income workers and vulnerable groups, particularly during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He added that the end-of-year programme aims to promote social cohesion and national unity by what he described as “reconnecting families separated by economic hardships and security challenges in the country.”

Egwudike, who also serves as the Coordinator of the Ohanaeze All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group, recalled that over the years, the widows’ gifts and transportation schemes have reunited hundreds of families who had been unable to travel home for between three and five years.

“The state government’s annual gifts and transportation fares have enabled our people to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones in the South-East, comprising five states,” he said.

He added that during previous exercises, beneficiaries received ₦30,000 each, paid directly into their bank accounts to cushion their financial constraints and ensure transparency in the disbursement.

The coordinator further revealed that the 2025 exercise covers all six geopolitical zones of the country, stating: “No less than 320 passengers will be transported safely on day one, 280 on day two, and 150 on day three, with all passengers conveyed safely to their respective destinations in the country.”

He continued, “The fourth day of the programme will be devoted to the distribution of palliatives and social support to 300 widows, orphans and other vulnerable persons in the state.”

The Secretary of the Borno State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Joshua Akeredolu, commended Zulum for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful, particularly for Christian faithful travelling to celebrate Christmas.

He hailed the governor’s inclusive governance and offered prayers for his continued success and greater service to humanity.

Similarly, the Chief of the Idoma Community in Borno State, Jonah Odoh, described the programme as a practical demonstration of Zulum’s humane and responsive leadership, noting its positive impact on social welfare, interfaith harmony and national integration.

He said the Idoma community appreciates the governor “for all the good works he has been doing for non-indigenes in the state,” and urged other state governors to emulate Zulum’s gesture in promoting unity among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.

Also speaking, the Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Borno State Chapter, Chief Levi Nyia, expressed gratitude to the governor for the free Christmas transport fares for non-indigenes.

He noted that the scheme has enabled many who could not have travelled home due to the current economic realities to reunite with their families during the festive season.

“The Igbo community thanks the governor and wishes him well in steering the affairs of the state, as well as in the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

The Annual Free Transportation Programme (AFTP) remains one of the key social intervention initiatives of the Borno State Government, providing annual relief and mobility support to thousands of Nigerians.