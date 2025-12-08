Zulum pledges support for security agencies 

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has declared that the state and its people will continue to support the military’s relentless fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East.



Speaking at a front-line military base at Damboa of Sambisa Forest, the governor sympathised with the officers and soldiers, by acknowledging their immense sacrifices and hard work daily in protecting lives and property in the state.



Zulum commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their “enormous efforts and supreme sacrifice” in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations to secure Borno State and protect civilians from Boko Haram and ISWAP incessant threats.



He stated: “On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, we are here in Damboa purposely to commiserate with you over the recent setback which claimed the lives of some of your colleagues. It is an unfortunate event, and I want to extend my condolences to you and the families of all the officers and men of this brigade who lost their lives while discharging their duties. We pray Almighty Allah to heal those injured in action as soon as possible.



“For those of you who are still alive and healthy, we pray that God will protect you, give you the vision and strength to carry out your duties effectively. You have been doing very well.

We have acknowledged your support and would like to commend you. I assure you that we will do everything possible within the resources available to us to support your mission and vision to end the crisis.” The governor was received by the Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade, Brig-Gen Patrick Igwe.

The visit was part of Zulum’s tour of communities in southern Borno. Earlier in the day, the governor had met with grieving families in Chibok, commiserated with them over the loss of lives and property, offering condolences and immediate relief to those that lost properties.



During the Chibok meeting, the governor announced concrete measures to protect lives and property. He noted that the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Government and security agencies, was implementing enhanced measures to protect



“We will take action. Please be patient. Our thoughts are with you, and one thing that made me happy is how you have remained calm and stayed in your communities despite everything,” Zulum said.



The governor announced a financial assistance of N1 million to the bereaved families and N500,000 to those whose properties were destroyed during the recent unfortunate attacks.

Photo and caption: Governor Zulum