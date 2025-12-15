Zulum postpones presentation of Borno’s 2026 budget

The Borno State government has announced the postponement of its 2026 budget presentation, originally scheduled for today, citing unforeseen circumstances.

A statement yesterday signed by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said a new date would be announced shortly.

“Any inconveniences caused by this postponement are highly regretted,” it added.

Earlier in October, the state government held a town hall meeting in Maiduguri as part of efforts to seek citizens’ input in the 2026 budget preparation process.

The meeting, organised at the Musa Usman Secretariat, aimed to promote inclusive governance and ensure broad-based participation in the state’s budgeting process.

Speaking at the event, Governor Babagana Zulum explained that the forum was not merely a gathering of government officials but a convergence of representatives from diverse groups across the state, collectively shaping Borno’s future.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Tijjani, the governor described the meeting as “an interactive, inclusive and a shared commitment of the people of Borno State to move from recovery to a self-reliant society in line with my 25 years development plan and 10-year strategic plan.”