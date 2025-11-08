Challenges of recent changes to PDP BoT leadership

Recent developments within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding the leadership of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

A faction within the party recently announced changes to the BoT leadership, including the appointment of an individual who is not formally a member of the BoT. These events raise important questions about party governance, constitutional compliance, and the role of the BoT in maintaining institutional stability.

The BoT is constitutionally defined as the “conscience of the party,” responsible for safeguarding the party’s values, unity, and institutional integrity. According to the PDP Constitution (2017), the BoT comprises past and serving Presidents, Vice Presidents, National Chairmen, National Secretaries, presiding officers of the National Assembly who are PDP members, and other distinguished individuals approved by the BoT.

The Constitution further specifies that the Chairman and Secretary of the BoT must be elected from among its members. Any appointment that does not follow this procedure risks being considered invalid.

Authority to convene BoT meetings is similarly defined. Only the BoT Chairman—or at least one-third of BoT members through a written request—can call a meeting. No external party organ, committee, or faction has the constitutional power to dissolve the BoT or alter its leadership.

Consequently, actions taken outside these procedures cannot be recognised as legitimate under the party’s constitution.

The BoT serves as a stabilising and advisory body. It mediates disputes, provides guidance on leadership issues, and ensures continuity in the party’s decision-making processes. Bypassing established procedures undermines the BoT’s role and threatens the institutional balance it is meant to preserve.

These developments also carry broader implications for democratic practices within political parties. Adherence to internal rules and constitutions is fundamental to transparency, accountability, and public trust. When factions act outside these frameworks, it risks eroding confidence in the party and, by extension, the democratic system as a whole.

Reform within any political party must be grounded in legality, transparency, and respect for established processes. The BoT was created to preserve institutional memory and provide guidance across generations of party leaders. Ensuring that changes to its leadership are conducted in accordance with the constitution is essential for maintaining legitimacy and cohesion.

In conclusion, the recent appointment of a non-member as BoT Chairman raises significant procedural and governance concerns. Upholding the party’s constitution and ensuring that institutional mechanisms function as intended are critical for the PDP to maintain its integrity, unity, and credibility.

Political reform and renewal must proceed within the framework of established rules, not outside them, to strengthen the party and contribute positively to Nigeria’s democratic culture.

Agu is an Abuja-based political analyst.