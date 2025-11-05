PDP BoT excited by court order, passes confidence vote on Damagum

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed excitement over the ruling of an Oyo State High Court that cleared the way for the party to proceed with its long-awaited national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Abuja, the BoT also passed a vote of confidence on the Ambassador Iliya Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC), describing it as a stabilising force guiding the party through a challenging phase.

In a communiqué read by its Chairman and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, the BoT commended the courage of Justice A. L.

Akintola, who on Tuesday affirmed the PDP’s constitutional right to manage its internal affairs, including the conduct of its elective national convention.

“The ruling is a victory for democracy, the rule of law, and political development in our country,” the BoT declared, adding that the judgment had restored faith in the judiciary at a time of growing public skepticism about judicial independence.

Wabara acknowledged that recent events within the party—particularly the siege on the national secretariat and the public confrontation between rival factions loyal to Damagum and Acting National Chairman Mohammed Abdulrahman—had caused “understandable concerns” among members.

“The tensions, misunderstandings, and regrettable incidents that have played out in public are not reflective of the ideals and character of the PDP,” he said, adding that the BoT would not take sides but would safeguard the party’s integrity and promote dialogue over discord.

To that end, the BoT announced the constitution of a six-member reconciliation committee to unite all factions ahead of the convention. The committee is chaired by Ambassador Hassan Adamu (North East) with Chief Mike Oghiadomhe (South South) as secretary.

Other members include Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (South East), Senator Zainab Kure (North Central), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (South West), and Dr. Lubna Mohammed Gusau (North West). The panel is expected to report back to the BoT on Tuesday, November 11, for further action.

Earlier, Damagum commended the judiciary for what he described as an “act of courage” amid growing intimidation of judges and political interference in judicial affairs.

“Justice Akintola’s ruling is not just a victory for our party but for democracy itself,” Damagum said. “At a time when some seek to manipulate our courts, it takes bravery to stand for the truth and defend the law.”

He recalled that when he assumed office, the party was “a deeply divided house,” but he chose reconciliation over retribution.

“I refused to indulge in the vindictiveness of punishing those some wanted punished. Every decision I took was for the sake of the party, not individuals or factions. I chose the PDP — an enduring institution that will outlive us all,” he said.

Damagum urged members to demonstrate courage and loyalty as the party heads into its convention, stressing that the next NWC must consist of “men and women of integrity capable of rallying the base, reviving traditional structures, and inspiring new membership across the federation.”

He added that though the PDP remains in opposition, it must begin the task of “rescuing, redirecting, and rebuilding Nigeria,” saying that leadership must start from within.

In his opening remarks, Wabara called for reconciliation and unity, urging members to place the party’s collective interest above personal ambition.

“As we approach our 2025 elective national convention in Ibadan next week, the best path forward for our party is reconciliation and unity of purpose,” he said. “No ambition, grievance, or factional loyalty should override the collective interest of the PDP.”

He reminded members that Nigerians were watching closely, noting that the PDP remained the only organised political platform capable of rescuing the country from economic hardship, insecurity, and divisive governance.

“Let this meeting mark the beginning of a new chapter defined by forgiveness, dialogue, and renewed purpose,” Wabara urged.