A peep into the beyond

WHAT we hardly bear in mind is that our actions and inactions have consequences. Unknown to many a man, negligence will avenge itself bitterly in the Beyond and during a possible carry-over should there be another grace of future reincarnation. Those who are victims of negligence and foot dragging spin threads that connect them with the authors of character flaws.

The entire Creation is governed by the Creator. He has put in Creation—in visible and invisible worlds— living, unswerving as well as incorruptible and self-acting mechanisms for all eternity to govern the universes. The mechanisms are His Will manifested in His perfect Laws, the Laws of Nature, also known as the Divine Laws.

There is an account of life in the Dark region by souls who never gave a damn about their activities and their implications while on earth. It is an account mediated from the Beyond.Of course, there are a number of publications in these times about life hereafter. One is called Life after Life by Dr. Raymond Moody which was made popular by Chief Obafemi Awolowo in Nigeria on the occasion of his last birthday celebration before departing earthly life in 1987.

It contains experiences of those who were dead but were revived. Those involved did not go far enough. Their silver cord had not been severed. Another is Life in the Spirit World, yet another, More from the Spirit World. There is the account the son of a former Archbishop of Canterbury narrating experiences in the Beyond and were down to a receptive friend of his still on earth.

All accounts were passed down out of love, showing man cannot be too careful. All activities are recorded, and thoughts and speeches are deeds. Everyone has his balance sheet. I am fascinated by this account titled From Step to Step, published in 1911.

