Honouring the enduring legacy of Captain Hosa Okunbo @ 68

Today, as we commemorate what would have been the 68th birthday of Captain Idahosa Wells Hosa Okunbo, we pause to celebrate a remarkable life one defined by vision, resilience, generosity, and an extraordinary commitment to uplifting others.

Captain Okunbo was more than a business magnate; he was a pioneer, a mentor, a humanitarian, and a nation builder whose influence continues to echo across Nigeria and beyond.

Born on January 7, 1958, in Benin City, Edo State, Okunbo’s journey was a testament to the power of determination and disciplined ambition. Raised with values that emphasised hard work and integrity, he charted a path of continuous growth from a young age.

By 21, he had graduated from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Training Centre in Zaria, Kaduna State, a remarkable accomplishment made even more impressive by his pursuit of advanced training at the ACME School of Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Texas, where he earned his Airline Transport Pilot Licence. His devotion to excellence propelled him quickly through the ranks of the aviation world. By age 25, he had become a captain, and by 30, he had logged over 7,000 hours of flight time.

These achievements showcased not only his skill and discipline but also an inner drive that would later define his success in the corporate world. For Okunbo, the cockpit was not merely a workplace; it was a classroom that taught precision, leadership, and courage qualities that became the bedrock of his future enterprises.

Yet, as he often demonstrated throughout his life, the sky was not his final destination. In 1988, Okunbo made a bold and visionary decision to transition from aviation into the world of business.

It was a choice that would ultimately change the landscape of several key industries in Nigeria. With a relentless entrepreneurial spirit, he founded his first company, laying the foundation for what would evolve into a diversified conglomerate spanning oil and gas, maritime security, agriculture, hospitality, power, real estate, and telecommunications.

Through companies such as Ocean Marine Solutions Ltd. (OMSL), CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company (CPDC), Wells San-Carlos Agro Farms, and Wells Carlton Hotel & Apartments, Okunbo earned a reputation not only as a formidable business leader but also as a visionary capable of transforming challenges into opportunities.

His leadership at CPDC led to the landmark $875.75 million alternative financing deal for the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) for OML-65 in 2019, a milestone that reshaped Nigeria’s energy development framework.

In agriculture, his work through Wells San-Carlos Agro Farms reflected his commitment to national growth and youth empowerment.

He envisioned large-scale agricultural projects that would strengthen food security, create tens of thousands of jobs, and catalyse rural development.

His investments were rooted in the belief that agriculture could serve as a cornerstone for economic stability and social transformation.

In the maritime and security sectors, Okunbo’s impact was equally profound. Through OMSL and related ventures, he contributed to offshore asset protection, crude-oil transportation, and enhanced national security capabilities areas previously dominated by foreign operators.

His interventions helped strengthen Nigeria’s sovereignty over critical economic assets, earning him respect from industry leaders, security agencies, and policymakers alike. Yet, the most enduring aspect of Okunbo’s legacy lies not merely in the industries he reshaped, but in the countless lives he touched.

For him, wealth was never about personal luxury; it was a tool for service. His philanthropy extended across communities and generations.

He funded scholarships for underprivileged students, supported medical treatment for those who could not afford it, provided for widows and orphans, and routinely offered assistance to individuals and families facing hardship.

He believed deeply in giving without expectation and in uplifting those often forgotten by society. His compassion and quiet generosity created ripples of hope, inspiring many to follow his example.

When Okunbo transitioned on August 8, 2021, tributes poured in from across the nation from governors, statesmen, business leaders, community elders, and ordinary citizens whose lives he had touched.

They spoke of a man whose brilliance was matched only by his humility, a leader whose word was his bond, and a philanthropist whose heart was anchored in service.

Today, as we remember him on what would have been his 68th birthday, we reflect on a life that continues to shine with purpose. Okunbo’s journey reminds us that true success is not measured by material gain, but by the positive impact we leave on the world.

His life encourages us to see challenges as stepping stones, to build where others see barriers, and to serve with sincerity and courage.

He conquered the skies, navigated the seas, and transformed the land—not for personal glory, but to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria. His legacy lives in the industries he shaped, the opportunities he created, and the countless lives he uplifted.

Happy birthday in eternity, Captain Okunbo. Though you no longer walk among us, your light endures. Your values, vision, and humanity remain a guiding force for generations to come. Your story is timeless one of greatness, generosity, and purpose that will never be forgotten. Happy 68th posthumous birthday to the Iroko to many forest, Captain Okunbo.

Dr. Ifetayo and Ochoga wrote from Lagos.