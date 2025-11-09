Pragmatic security reform in Edo State

The United Nations Convention on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), under Sections 6 and 4 respectively, recognise the right to life and expressly prohibit the unlawful deprivation of life. Similarly, Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees this right and limits deprivation of life only to lawful execution following a valid court sentence. Collectively, these provisions place the ultimate responsibility for safeguarding life squarely on sovereign governments.

However, despite Nigeria’s clear constitutional and international commitments to protect life, the prevailing security challenges across the country underscore the urgent need for more pragmatic and result-oriented approaches. The apparent incapacitation of the Federal Government in curbing insecurity has compelled state governments, local authorities, and communities to adopt innovative self-help strategies to secure their territories.

In recent years, sub-sovereign security outfits have emerged across the country: Amotekun and OPC in the South-West, Bakassi Boys in the East, and similar formations in other regions. At the community level, vigilante groups — often comprising ex-servicemen and courageous local volunteers — have become the first line of defense in many areas.

While these self-help models have provided a necessary first response to insecurity, they have also created unintended consequences. Reports of abuse of power, corruption, and high-handedness abound — leading some to describe the situation as “creating a self-destruct monster.”

In Edo State, the security situation has been particularly concerning. The state has increasingly become a hotspot for persons posing significant security risks — including kidnappers, herders, and armed robbers. The recent hijacking and kidnapping of a state-owned transport bus en route to Abuja, which resulted in loss of lives and severe trauma for survivors, remains a painful reminder of the urgent need for reform.

As a bold and strategic response, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has demonstrated decisive leadership by establishing the Ministry of Public Security and Safety, appointing Chief Festus Odianosen Ebea — a seasoned and visionary leader—as its pioneer commissioner. This move has been widely described as a masterstroke, signaling a paradigm shift toward structured, institutionalised, and technology-driven security management in the state.

While the Edo’s strategic blueprint is still unfolding, experts and stakeholders have lauded this initiative as a step in the right direction. To maximise the potential of this innovation, it is imperative for the Edo State Government to adopt complementary measures that will ensure sustainability, efficiency, and inclusiveness in its security architecture.

Below are key recommendations for consideration:

Public–Private Partnership (PPP) Approach:

Security infrastructure is capital-intensive. To balance fiscal responsibility with security imperatives, Edo State should consider adopting a Public–Private Partnership model, anchored by a Security Trust Fund. This model would encourage contributions from individuals, communities, and corporate organisations, thereby reducing government’s financial burden while enhancing accountability, ownership, and sustainability.

Digital Security Integration:

Modern security management thrives on data, technology, and connectivity. The state should deploy digital surveillance systems, real-time monitoring dashboards, and smart response networks to enhance situational awareness. With the right investment in technology, the governor and the commissioner can have a comprehensive visual overview of security activities across the state — all from the palm of their hands.

Institutionalisation and capacity building:

Many communities rely on poorly trained or unlicensed vigilante groups as their first responders. This exposes them to danger and legal liabilities. The state government should formalise, train, and equip these community-based teams, integrating them into a structured framework under the supervision of the ministry.

Regular training on intelligence gathering, crisis response, and human rights compliance will ensure professionalism and legitimacy.

Security is the foundation of sustainable development. A state blessed with resources but plagued by insecurity cannot achieve its full potential. Edo State’s proactive stance under Governor Okpebholo represents a beacon of hope and a model for others to emulate. When leaders lead from the front in tackling insecurity, they not only protect lives — they also pave the way for economic prosperity, investor confidence, and social stability.

A secured society is a wealthy society, and with the right mix of innovation, collaboration, and commitment, Edo State is on course to achieve both.

Aletor is the Managing Director of Core Trust and Investment Limited.