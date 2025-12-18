The administrator as catalyst for national development

It is a truism that the public sector plays a vital role in the political, economic, and social development of every nation. In Nigeria, it functions as the main instrument through which government policies and programmes are designed, implemented, and evaluated. The sector’s effectiveness largely depends on the efficiency and competence of administrators who oversee public institutions. These administrators are responsible for ensuring that government goals are met through proper planning, coordination, and management of public resources. Their activities directly influence the quality of governance, service delivery, and overall national progress.



This is to examine the role of public sector administrators in fostering national development in Nigeria, highlights the challenges they encounter, and offers suggestions for improvement.

Conceptual clarifications

When two people attempt to communicate, they often fail either because they use the same word to mean different things or because they use different words to mean the same things. Recognising this avoidable confusion, a useful introduction to nearly any subject would be a study of the different phases of meaning.

Public sector administrator

A public sector administrator is a professional who manages and implements government policies and programmes. Such individuals may occupy positions in ministries, departments, agencies, or parastatals. Their primary duty is to ensure effective service delivery to citizens. They ensure the smooth operation of the government’s day-to-day activities. They are also the major instrument for implementing government policies and programmes geared towards national development. They are the middle ground between the government and the citizens in providing essential goods and services that will guarantee and enhance the well-being of the citizens.

National development

National development is a multidimensional process that involves improving citizens’ quality of life through sustained economic growth, social welfare, political stability, and infrastructural advancement. It encompasses education, health, security, employment, and good governance. National development may be measured as the extent to which a country is able to enhance the welfare of its people e.g. by providing social amenities like quality education, portable water, an efficient transportation system, medical care, etc. National development is therefore a matter of continuous concern.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Report, 2002, identified some key features of national development. They include regard for fundamental human rights and freedom; citizenship involvement in making decisions that affect them, and all-inclusive rules, practices, and institutions governing social interactions that are fair to all. Also, it includes a system that enables citizens to hold their decision-makers accountable; ensure equal opportunity for all irrespective of gender, race, nationality, and ethnic background; secure a future, implementing socio-economic policies aimed at addressing the needs and aspirations of the citizenry and improve the standard of living guaranteed by poverty reduction strategies.

Similarly, the World Bank World Development Report (WB-WDR), 1991, identifies the following as key features of national development: better and qualitative education; a clean environment; effective and efficient utilities; adequate and functional social and economic infrastructures; high-quality health and nutrition; and increased and equal opportunity. These fundamental attributes are fundamental and could serve as a yardstick for measuring national development in Nigeria.

They constitute issues involved in national development, and achieving these goals requires professionals, innovative and motivated public administrators, and an efficient and effective bureaucracy.

Using United Nations indices, development is usually assessed through measures such as life expectancy at birth, mean years of schooling, expected years of schooling, and gross national income per capita. The Human Development Index (HDI) is therefore a comparative indicator of the standard of living for countries worldwide, used to determine whether a country is developed, developing, or underdeveloped, and to evaluate the impact of economic policies on quality of life. Employing this international framework, the United Nations has categorised nations into four broad human development groups, each comprising about 46 to 47 countries.

i. Very high human development, ii. High human development, iii. Medium human development and; iv. Low human development

In the 2025 Human Development Index, Nigeria remains in the medium category with an HDI of 0.560. Within the broader international framework, our main developmental challenges include issues related to law enforcement, security of lives and property, public infrastructure, mass transportation, food security, employment, and productivity. However, it may be worthwhile for us to consider the corruption of personal and social values as the most significant underlying factor, of which our other failures are symptoms.

Be that as it may, our focus this morning is on the role of administrators in national development in Nigeria.

I think it is therefore pertinent to explore the question of whether Nigeria’s ranking on the development index, despite the human and material resources provided by nature, can be attributed to the failure of public administrators to improve social welfare.

In the light of that assessment, we can go on to consider the extent to which public administrators have been able to deliver on their statutory mandate and proffer possible steps which may be taken to strengthen them in that regard.

Public sector administrators as catalyst to national development

It is an undeniable fact that public sector administrators are the engine room of development because of the implementation role they play in government. Public sector administrators assist political leaders in formulating realistic policies and ensure their effective implementation. They translate political decisions into actionable programmes that meet citizens’ needs.

According to the United Nations’ Report (2005), no matter how organised and constitutional a government is, it would not get far in the absence of a public administration system capable of translating its broad political intervention into realities, enforcing its laws and delivering services needed by the people. Without a competent, professional and highly motivated public administration, the state cannot count on the making those things happen which it wants to see happen or pre-empting undesirable development.

The above assertion indicates that public sector administrators are responsible for good governance, rather than politicians. Politicians depend on public administrators for information and advice. When politicians try to ignore or deviate from the advice of public administrators, it often results in disaster with serious consequences for citizens and the state. A notable example is the controversy surrounding the cause, spread, and high death toll in the United States of America (USA) due to corona virus infection. The Director of the National Health Service (NHS) accused President Donald Trump of not heeding expert advice, leading to a high rate of infection and death in the country. The then Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, attempted to inform President Trump about the threat of COVID-19 in a phone call. President Trump responded, “Yeah, OK,” and then hung up. Trump continued to ignore the advice of health experts and downplayed the severity of the outbreak, also flouting guidelines like mask-wearing and social distancing. Consequently, over 400000 Americans died of COVID-19 during his administration.

Public sector administrators are responsible for designing public policy. This involves translating the vision of elected officials into concrete policy issues. They do this by implementing the government’s policies and programmes aimed at achieving sound economic strategies, generating revenue, overseeing public expenditure, and managing public accountability. A significant portion of policy decisions originates from the large halls occupied by administrators. This indicates that public administrators have taken on the role of policy formulation, especially those decisions that directly impact the provision of goods and services affecting citizens’ well-being.

The availability of goods and services to the citizens has been recognised as a key condition for development in a country. These goods and services must be affordable and meet the needs of the population. In most developed nations, particularly in free market economies, the private sector dominates the economy as it supplies most of the essential goods and services, which are considered public goods.

However, in developing countries like Nigeria, the government plays a crucial role in providing these public goods. The private sectors in these nations are often weak and unable to deliver these essential goods and services efficiently and effectively. Consequently, the government usually intervenes to ensure these goods and services are accessible and affordable for the majority of citizens. The fact remains that the government bears the responsibility of providing these essential goods and services to its citizens.



In Nigeria, the government plays a central role in delivering essential services such as quality education, healthcare, water, communication, electricity, roads, and infrastructure, which are crucial for national development. Nigerian public administrators are responsible for providing these vital services that support national progress.

Development also flourishes in an environment that ensures good governance. Public administrators also establish a solid government framework that guarantees national security, the rule of law, fundamental human rights, respect for property rights, national peace and stability, nation-building, national integration, and effective macroeconomic management, among other vital elements of good governance. These elements are essential and serve as prerequisites for national development.



Insecurity in the country also poses a significant burden to public sector administrators in fulfilling their statutory responsibilities. Ethno-religious crises, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, insurgency, and terrorism have caused substantial losses in lives, property, and finances. Disregard for the rule of law and blatant abuse of fundamental human rights continue unabated. Security personnel and political officeholders appear powerless against these threats. There is a high level of distrust among the various ethnic and religious groups in the country. Similarly, mistrust also exists between the citizens and the government.

Citizens have little or no confidence in the government’s ability to guarantee their security and well-being, which has serious implications for national integration and nation-building.

Unfortunately, because of the country’s diversity, public administrators often face dilemmas—whether to behave professionally or to be influenced by the interests of their employer (government) or their ethnic or religious affiliations, which are often in conflict. These issues impede efforts to promote national development in Nigeria.



At this junction it will be appropriate to give an example of a reputable organisation and its vibrant lead administrator that has over time demonstrated astute professionalism. That is Nigerian Custom Service in which I belong. Customs, professionally came into existence in 1861. Over time, it has generated revenue that was utilized in running Nigeria state. Before oil was discovered in Oloibiri in 1956, Ogoni in 1958, Customs was the main-state of the Nigerian economy, The revenue generated during the colonial period, was used not only to sustain Nigeria but also in sustaining the European Metropoles. Also customs has been involved in anti-smuggling activities, making sure that dangerous arms, ammunitions, drugs etc, do not find their way into Nigeria. The present leadership of Nigerian Customs headed by Dr Wale Adeniyi MFR is an example of vibrant administrator. In Nigerian Custom of today, there is no more tribalism and favouritism. Promotions and postings are based on merit. It is no longer whom you know but what you know. Also, in 2024, Customs target was exceeded by over one trillion naira. Humongous seizures were affected. Astronomical phases of trade facilitation were introduced. From available research, It is now safe and plausible to say that Dr Wale Adeniyi MFR can be regarded as the best Customs Comptroller general, in Africa. No wonder he was elected chairman of World Customs council. It was also not surprising that his tenure was extended by one year and also for the fact that numerous organizations awarded him quantum of awards, including Africa’s best CGC by the African Public Relation Association.

Challenges facing public sector administrators in Nigeria

I consider national development a provocative subject for three reasons. First, given our current situation as a country, there is clearly much we should have accomplished and still can. Second, most of these actions are well known to us. The analysis has been repeated many times, by or for Nigerians. Yet, (and this is my third reason for provocation), for various reasons, we have failed to act swiftly and effectively. Consequently, we remain significantly behind in various development indicators.

Let us now consider the numerous challenges public sector administrators face that hinder their effectiveness:

⁠

Corruption and lack of accountability

The relationship between corruption in the Nigerian public service and national development has been widely analysed. They all agree that the high level of corruption in the public sector in Nigeria is the main obstacle to Nigeria’s pursuit of national development. Successive governments in Nigeria have initiated several reforms and other policy measures to reduce the high rate of corruption, but it seems these efforts have not achieved the desired results. Successive Nigerian governments have established special anti-corruption institutions (i.e., EFCC, ICPC, etc.) operated by public administrators to ensure accountability and transparency in governance and public administration. Additionally, special units have been created within various ministries and extramural departments to investigate and report any acts of corruption in the Nigerian Public Service. These include SERVICE COMPACT (SERCICOM), Due Process, and recently IPPIS, among others. Studies have shown that, despite these measures, corruption remains widespread in the Nigerian Public Sector.

Political interference in administrative decisions

Another significant challenge is the politicisation of the public sector. A core feature and ethical principle of a public administrator is political neutrality. Public administrators are not allowed by law to be members of any political party or to openly support any political party while performing their duties. They are expected to serve any party in power, regardless of their political allegiance. Politics must be separated from professionalism. This is essential because political interests often conflict with the public interest.

Particularly concerning is the recruitment and appointment to executive positions in public institutions within the country without regard to merit. It is assumed that individuals appointed to the public sector will typically be loyal to the person who appointed them and, by extension, their political godfather, rather than remaining loyal to the institution and the state they serve. This is detrimental to the system as it threatens the principles of political neutrality, anonymity, security of tenure, and professionalism, among others. It undermines discipline, honesty, loyalty, unity of purpose, and hard work. In such circumstances, achieving efficiency and effectiveness among public sector administrators becomes counterproductive, regardless of the rules, regulations, and institutional reforms implemented. Therefore, public administrators are expected to serve any government in power, irrespective of its political background, and to ensure policy continuity and consistency without bias.

In addition, interference in the activities of administrators, such as unlawful removal of staff and non-compliance with their professional advice, weakens their effectiveness.



Inadequate funding and poor working conditions

Also related to the above is the lack of government political will to ensure the effective implementation of some policies and programmes geared towards enhancing the well-being of the citizenry and national development. The public administrators get frustrated when the necessary resources required for the effective implementation of certain policies or programmes are either inadequate or not provided at all. The annual budget, for instance, stipulates the expenditures required to implement certain developmental projects and programmes within the year, the funding to implement many such policies and programmes is not provided. Many important projects or programmes abandoned based on political sentiments are scattered across the country without recourse to their development implications. Some of them include the Ajaokuta Steel Industry, Aladga Steel Rolling Mills, Second Niger Bridge, Bida-Mokwa-Ilorin road, Mambila Power Project, Lagos- Kano Railway Project, Sokoto water Project, among many others.

Low motivation and inadequate capacity building

Lack of motivation remains a significant obstacle hindering the effectiveness of public sector administrators in Nigeria. The low morale among public servants is linked to high levels of corruption, laziness, and ineptitude within the Nigerian public sector. Nigerian public sector administrators are also poorly paid compared to their counterparts elsewhere in the world. Additionally, the frequent delays or outright non-payment of essential allowances significantly impact their morale. While successive governments have attempted to improve morale by increasing the minimum wage for public sector workers, these raises have not kept pace with those in other countries.

It is no longer disputed that training and development improve efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity in the workplace. The same cannot be said of public sector administrators, where there is a clear prevalence of staff inefficiency and ineffectiveness in performing their duties. The fact remains that an untrained employee is a liability to a dynamic organisation, as he not only uses the wrong skills but also imparts incorrect knowledge or ideas to his subordinates.



In recognition of the importance of staff training and development, the Federal public service training policy guideline emphasised a systematic and progressive approach to training public sector administrators to maximise the benefits that can be derived from them. It has been observed that most public institutions do not recognise the importance of training and, as such, treat the issue lightly.

For example, in Nigeria, the significance of manpower training and development has long been recognised and emphasised in various public service reforms. The Public Service Review Commission (PSRC), popularly known as the “Udoji Reform Report of 1974,” stresses the importance of recruiting and training specialised personnel to ensure a result-oriented public service. Among all aspects of personnel management, training is considered the most vital. However, it is regrettable that the experience of manpower training and development in the Nigerian Public Sector has fallen short of expectations, despite its recognition expressed in the white papers of the various reforms.

Things we can do to make a difference

Having identified the challenges, we should now turn to suggestions for suitable remedies. In line with our selected topic, we will focus on measures that could help to enhance the contributions of public sector administrators to national development in Nigeria.



Empowering Public Institutions:

Strengthening anti-corruption bodies and ensuring administrative accountability and transparency are vital.

Adopting Technology:

Incorporating information and communication technology (ICT) into public governance can improve efficiency and transparency.

Promoting Professionalism:

Ensuring qualified and skilled personnel are recruited and empowered to perform their duties without interference is essential. Provide regular training and professional development opportunities.

Focusing on Public Good:

A greater emphasis on the public good—encompassing welfare, essential services, and infrastructural development—is needed.

Providing funding

Ensure adequate funding and resource allocation for public institutions.



Six things that mentally strong administrators should always do

i.They move on, they don’t waste time feeling sorry for themselves, ii. Them bring change and welcome challenges. iii. They stay happy, they don’t waste energy on things they can’t control,

iv. They are kind, fair and unafraid to speak up,

V. They are willing to take calculated risk and

vi. They celebrate other people success, they don’t frown at other people success. They encourage others to succeed.



Indira Ghandi’s seven social sins

In addition a good Administrator should avoid Ghandi’s seven social sins: Wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, Knowledge without character, business without morality,

science without humanity, worship without sacrifice and politics without principle.



Conclusion

The preceding has been a brief attempt to evaluate the role of public sector administrators in Nigeria’s national development. Having established how the responsibilities of public sector administrators stimulate national development, we examined the challenges facing public administrators in fulfilling their constitutional roles and concluded that our slow pace of progress reflects the level of attention given to the activities of public administrators.

In particular, we observed that the success of Nigeria’s development agenda largely depends on the effectiveness of its public sector administrators. In Nigeria, administrators promote national development by translating policies into action, managing resources efficiently, fostering societal change, and ensuring the delivery of public services. However, for Nigeria to fully benefit, administrators must overcome challenges such as corruption, inefficient bureaucracy, lack of skilled leadership, and a strong commitment to public good and transparency. I firmly believe that enhancing their capacity, professionalism, and ethical standards can promote good governance and sustainable national growth.



Our public sector administrators owe us the debt of a functional template for sustainable national development, and whatever it takes, we must collect that debt as soon as possible.



The above lecture was delivered by Dr Ben Oramalugo during 4th All Administrator’s National Conference, at Airport Hotel Lagos, organized by Chartered Institute Of Administration.

Dr Oramalugo is a political scientist, historian, strategist, and former Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs, in-charge of Strategic Research and Policy. He is also the author of the book “Customs Administration in Nigeria” (2023).