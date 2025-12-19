Tunji-Ojo: A beacon of renewed hope at work

There is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed – Albert Schweitzer

Given the state of the country, commending a serving public office holder could be deemed premature. But commendations, like rebukes, have their therapeutic effect in public service and accountability mechanisms. It motivates the delivery of the greatest happiness for the greatest number of people, in the utilitarianorder.

Clearly, one of the ministers delivering the greatest good in the country today is Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The Minister of Interior, without fanfare, has, in the life of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, justified his choice with the instrumentation of capacity and pragmatism in the delivery of utility in the spheres of influence of his ministry.

A search of social media shows a familiar pattern. Tunji-Ojo’s tenure stands out because he combines high-visibility, politically salient reforms in the areas of prison decongestion, biometric and immigration modernisation; personnel-focused measures that quickly change the morale/accountability calculus in paramilitary services, and an explicit alignment of these initiatives with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope leadership.

Like a house on fire in 2023, Tunji-Ojo stepped into the saddle with an eye on the dysfunctional passport issuance regime. He had given the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) two weeks to clear the over 200,000 pending passport applications before it. Many stared in disbelief, but it did happen. Not only that, the modernisation of immigration and identity systems led to the rollout of regional and national biometric identity solutions, modernising immigration/border processes, which were framed as necessary for migration management and regional cooperation.

The introduction of the e-gates at major airports and the e-visa system also revolutionised how Nigeria manages immigration. By simplifying the visa application process, this initiative made it easier for foreign nationals to visit Nigeria, promoting tourism and international collaboration. Specifically, Tunji-Ojo also championed the “Migration Information Data Analysis System” (MIDAS), which enhances the management of migration data. This system provides critical insights that inform policy decisions, enabling Nigeria to effectively address migration challenges.

Quite unique is the Centralised Interior Management and Administration System (CIMAS), a platform that enhances oversight and decision-making across Ministry of Interior agencies. CIMAS facilitates secure inter-agency collaboration and intelligence exchange among security agencies, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality. Overall, the Nigerian travellers are now familiar with initiatives like Electronic Visa (e-Visa), Landing and Exit Cards (LEC), Advance Passenger Information (API), Migrant Information Management System (MIMS), Citizen and Business (C&B), Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP), Temporary Work Permit (TWP), Guard Management System (GMS) and Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens.

The Nigerian correctional service section is an oddly familiar proposition of decades-old neglect and mismanagement of the critical reformatory and rehabilitation system. Amid jail breaks, Tunji-Ojo acknowledged the rot and the tall hurdle of addressing endemic structural damage. For instance, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) reported a total inmate population of 81,558 as of July 24, 2025, comprising 79,615 males and 1,943 females. The number of inmates awaiting trial (pre-trial detainees) stood at 53,473.

Many of these individuals spend years behind bars without their cases being heard in court, often for minor offences, contributing to severe overcrowding. The prison system suffers from chronic overcrowding, with many facilities holding more than their designed capacity. For example, the Abakaliki facility, built in 1949 to accommodate 387 inmates, now houses over 1,300. Inmates therefore face dire conditions, including poor feeding (despite a recent budget increase to N1,125 daily per inmate, which is still considered insufficient for a balanced meal), lack of adequate medical care, and a high risk of death in custody due to these conditions.

Undaunted by the groundswell of reform tasks and its urgency, Tunji-Ojo began with a systematic review of cases, focusing on early release or relief for long-detained, low-risk inmates, and emphasising the reduction of recidivism. After high-profile incidents like the Suleja prison breakout, Tunji-Ojo led government delegations, publicly acknowledged infrastructural deficits, and used the incidents to accelerate plans to upgrade decrepit correctional facilities. These responses signalled active stewardship rather than silence.

The ministry publicly reported a measurable fall in inmate numbers following case reviews and parole/relief measures tied to the reform effort. This move saw to the decongestion of correctional facilities, clearance of fines and compensations worth N585 million for 4,068 inmates, and the transformation of correctional homes into centres of rehabilitation, fostering hope and redemption for inmates.

With a clinical focus on reforms and modernisation, the current administration has emplaced the Immigration Service Reform Committee with a focus on modernising the Nigerian Immigration Service to enhance efficiency, reduce corruption, and improve service delivery.

It unfolded the Digital Case Management System, streamlining case handling in the justice system to enhance transparency and reduce delays. Specifically, correctional services have been reformed around the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society. A case to note is the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre, where facilities have been modernised to create a more humane and effective correctional environment.

Not forgetting the role of workers and their well-being, Tunji-Ojo presided over expedited promotion exercises and approved allowances/salary adjustments across agencies under the Ministry (Immigration, NSCDC, Correctional Service, Fire Service/Civil Defence). The ministry and other outlets reported that tens of thousands of personnel were promoted, and steps were taken toward establishing a Paramilitary Pensions Board. These moves were presented as improving morale and operational readiness. Regarding the welfare of paramilitary officers, the administration’s focus on equitable compensation, the development of plans for a functional pension board to boost morale and productivity, and the alignment of paramilitary salaries with those of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure fairness and equity have attracted plaudits.

New security units and targeted responses led to the creation of specialist units (reported “Mining Marshal” to protect mining sites). It heightened attention to border control to stem illicit flows—paired with public calls for PPPs and university-industry collaboration on security tech. The administration recently recruited 30,000 personnel to fortify the paramilitary agencies. However, large promotional exercises and benefit packages improve morale, but they are costly and require sustainable budget backing.

Cumulatively, by resolving promotion backlogs and improving welfare (allowances/pensions structures), Tunji-Ojo tackled a root cause of low morale that undermined service delivery. Strengthened and motivated frontline agencies are necessary for steady security outcomes—this is the kind of institutional repair the Renewed Hope narrative emphasises.

The foregoing mix—visible deliveries, technocratic posture, and steady public communication—explains why many portray him as a flagship minister for Tinubu’s agenda. It is an incontrovertible fact that Tunji-Ojo’s tenure in the Ministry of Interiors serves as an inspiring model of effective leadership and innovation.

His achievements in immigration, correctional services, and staff welfare are a testament to what can be accomplished when vision is coupled with action. From his flank, Nigerians can look forward to the delivery of the greatest Renewed Hope and happiness for an even greater number of our citizens.

Adio wrote from Lagos.