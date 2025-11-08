Nigeria needs stiffer penalties for child defilement

The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has resolved that henceforth, any defilement of a minor in Nigeria shall attract life imprisonment—without the option of a fine—a dramatic escalation from the current five-year jail term under the nation’s Criminal Code. The resolution was reached during deliberations on the Criminal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 which seeks to impose stiffer punishments for sexual offences and related crimes.

The bill, which was initially passed by the House of Representatives and later transmitted to the Senate for concurrence, received broad bipartisan support. Senators described the defilement of minors as a “heinous act capable of destroying a child’s life forever,” insisting that the punishment must reflect the gravity of the offence.

The Senate also toughened the penalty for rape and related sexual offences. Under the amended provisions, any act of forced sexual intercourse—involving a boy, girl, man, or woman—will now attract a minimum of ten years’ imprisonment, compared to the previous five-year term. Meanwhile, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has recently proposed an amendment to the Criminal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to the effect that a 10-year jail sentence without the option of a fine should be imposed on anyone who supplies any drug or substance to a Nigerian girl or woman for the purpose of aborting her baby. This is an increase from the current three-year jail sentence.

We unequivocally agree that stiffer penalties should be prescribed for the defilement of minors and the sexual abuse of children. The alarming rise in cases of child defilement across Nigeria demands an urgent legislative and judicial response. For example, in April 2024, a monitoring bulletin by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) recorded 17 incidents of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including rape of both female adults and minors, across states, including Ogun, Bauchi, Kano, Enugu, Adamawa, Jigawa, Kwara, Anambra, Oyo, Ekiti, and Ebonyi. One case involved an 11-year-old girl who reportedly died from complications resulting from rape in Kano State.

In its October 2024 bulletin, WANEP recorded 12 incidents of rape (some involving minors) in states such as Kogi, Adamawa, Jigawa, Ogun, and Edo. In July 2025, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Niger State reported over 1,000 cases of rape and gender-based violence (GBV) between January and July in that state alone. The data included severe cases of incest and abuse within families, including the rape of a nine-year-old girl by her father. In September 2025, the police in Anambra State arrested three suspects for allegedly raping minors aged between five and fourteen years; one suspect reportedly raped a five-year-old girl. Between August 2024 and July 2025, Lagos State alone recorded 8,692 cases of domestic and sexual violence in one year— including 99 cases of rape, 243 cases of defilement (child sexual abuse), and 48 cases of sexual harassment.

Clearly, the rising incidence of child defilement is unacceptable. All major religions in Nigeria—Christianity, Islam, and traditional belief systems—condemn sexual immorality and uphold the sanctity of childhood. Therefore, imposing stiffer penalties on child defilers is not only a legal necessity but also a moral and spiritual obligation.

Furthermore, the Nigerian state has both a moral and legal duty to protect minors. As a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child—both of which demand stringent protection of children from sexual abuse—Nigeria must ensure that its laws align with global standards. Stiffer penalties would bring Nigeria’s domestic laws into harmony with these international obligations.

There is, therefore, a compelling need for harsher penalties for the defilement of minors, in line with the resolution of the National Assembly. Increasing the severity of punishment—through longer prison terms, mandatory life imprisonment, or public sex offender registration—would help deter potential offenders and reduce recurrence. Minors are among the most vulnerable members of society. They lack the physical strength, emotional maturity, and legal capacity to protect themselves from sexual predators. A stiffer penalty acts as a strong deterrent and sends a clear message that the defilement of minors will no longer go unpunished in Nigeria.

Stiffer punishment for child defilement would serve several purposes. First, it acts as a deterrent. The present penalties are too lenient and have done little to discourage potential offenders. When perpetrators know they will face long-term imprisonment or even life sentences, they will think twice before committing such an inhumane act. Second, it reinforces moral accountability and public confidence in Nigeria’s justice system. Citizens must see that the law protects the weak and punishes evil decisively.

However, mere stiffer penalties under the law are not enough to tackle the cancerworms of child defilement, rape, and sexual abuse of children. Nigeria’s problem does not stem from a lack of strict laws. Our Criminal Code, Penal Code, and other statutes already prescribe severe punishments for sexual crimes against children. The real challenge lies in the weak enforcement of these laws.

There is no doubt that stronger penalties, when combined with effective enforcement, can reduce loopholes and compel the police, prosecutors, and judges to treat defilement cases with the seriousness they deserve. Unfortunately, in many Nigerian cases, defilers of minors and sexual abusers of children escape punishment due to corruption, poor investigation, or weak sentencing.

Therefore, enforcement mechanisms must be strengthened. Investigations into sexual crimes against minors should be fast-tracked, victims must be protected from intimidation, and the judiciary empowered to deliver justice without compromise. Corruption, social stigma, and cultural silence around sexual abuse must be dismantled through sustained public education and advocacy.

Yet, the defilement of minors, rape, and sexual abuse of children are symptoms of deeper, more complex problems. Rather than expending our energy fighting symptoms, we must strive to uproot the problem from its roots. It is easy to spark national outrage about the rape epidemic, but outrage alone changes nothing. A few years ago, a member of the House of Representatives in Abuja proposed the castration of rapists—a move born out of frustration but devoid of strategy. How many men shall we castrate to achieve the desired result?

The real solution lies in addressing the root causes. The defilement of minors and other sexual crimes stem largely from the disintegration of Nigerian families. When families collapse, moral discipline and emotional stability collapse with them. It is, therefore, no surprise that disintegrating families are now producing defilers and rapists. Fixing the family must be our starting point.

Another major cause of sexual violence is the growing sexualisation of Nigerian children. Government cannot claim to be fighting defilement and rape while promoting sexual permissiveness through the so-called “sex education” and “adolescent sexual and reproductive rights” agenda. Under this curriculum, children are subtly taught that premarital sex is healthy and normal. A nation reaps what it sows. If we teach schoolchildren that self-control is unnecessary or repressive, should we be surprised when they grow up to become sexual predators? Equally damaging are commercial advertisements and media portrayals that objectify women and girls. When television, fashion, and social media continuously project women’s bodies as commodities for pleasure, it is hypocritical to feign surprise at the rising wave of sexual immorality and rape. Child pornography, easily accessible through mobile phones, also fuels this epidemic. When children are constantly exposed to sexualized content, their innocence is eroded long before adulthood.

Nigeria must act now. The time for passive condemnation is over. We must confront this scourge with courage and compassion. Our children are the most vulnerable members of society. They depend on adults for protection and love. When a child is defiled, it does not only shatter their innocence but also leaves indelible physical, psychological, and emotional scars. Many victims suffer post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and lifelong stigmatization.

Consequently, concrete action plans must be rolled out to tackle child defilement and rape in Nigeria. This fight cannot be won by government alone. It requires the collective effort of every citizen, institution, and community. The rising tide of sexual violence is not merely a legal issue—it is a moral, cultural, and social crisis that demands a united front. To safeguard the dignity of Nigerian children and women, all hands must truly be on deck.

The family, the most basic unit of society, must be protected. Parents must play a leading role because they are the first educators of their children. They should cultivate open communication, teach body autonomy, consent, and personal safety. Most cases of defilement occur within homes or are perpetrated by individuals known to the family. Vigilance, trust-building, and prompt reporting of suspicious behaviour can save children from abuse. Silence or family “settlement” of rape cases must no longer be tolerated.

Teachers, priests, pastors, imams, religious institutions, and youth leaders wield tremendous influence over young minds. They must use their platforms to teach respect for women, condemn sexual violence, and support victims instead of shaming them. Churches and mosques should play active roles in community sensitization and counseling for survivors. Non-governmental organisations, community-based groups, and the media also play a vital role in advocacy and awareness. Through sustained campaigns, workshops, and education, they can challenge harmful cultural taboos and encourage victims to speak up. Media houses must report rape cases responsibly, avoid victim-blaming, and keep public attention focused on the fight for justice and reform.

The police and the judiciary must be properly trained to handle rape and defilement cases with sensitivity and urgency. Special sexual offences courts, already established in some states, should be expanded nationwide to ensure speedy trials and justice for victims. Law enforcement officers who mishandle or trivialize such cases must be sanctioned.

Survivors of rape and defilement must be given access to medical care, counseling, and justice without discrimination. The government should establish functional rehabilitation centers in every state and provide support hotlines for the immediate reporting of abuse.

The protection of our children directly translates to the protection of our future. A country that fails to safeguard its children risks destroying its moral fabric and its destiny. A nation that tolerates child defilement gradually erodes the very foundation of its humanity.