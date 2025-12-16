Stable supply, reasonable billing as panacea for electricity theft

The Federal Government’s recent revelation that over 68 per cent of electricity consumers are bypassing their prepaid meters exposes the silent saboteurs of Nigeria’s electricity supply. The disclosure—made at the fifth annual conference of the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN) in Abuja—underscores a crisis far deeper than statistics can capture. It signals a culture of sabotage that is quietly crippling Nigeria’s power sector.

At the conference, stakeholders demanded a balanced electricity tariff regime that protects consumers while ensuring commercial viability for operators. The Managing Director of Mainstream Energy Limited and a board member of NISO, Audu Lamu, lamented that the country’s harsh economic climate—characterised by spiralling inflation, unemployment, and shrinking purchasing power—has eroded the ability of households and businesses to afford power. But even these economic pressures cannot justify what meter bypass has become: a nationwide epidemic of electricity theft.

This staggering 68-per cent figure lays bare the dysfunction and distrust at the heart of Nigeria’s electricity ecosystem. Meter bypass is no longer the handiwork of a few unscrupulous individuals; it is a widespread, normalised practice with devastating consequences. Those who engage in it are not “cheating the system”—they are undermining it.

The ripple effects are unmistakable: poor supply, erratic billing, rising tariffs, and the endless cycle of blackouts. Distribution companies—already buckling under operational inefficiencies, weak investments, and ageing infrastructure—are starved of the revenue needed to maintain or expand their networks. When distributors’ finances collapse, the national grid falters. And the darkness deepens.

Yet the problem is not merely consumer misconduct. It is also a symptom of systemic failure. Many consumers bypass meters because they distrust estimated billing, cannot cope with incessant tariff increases, or believe they receive too little power to justify their payments. A power sector that fails to inspire public confidence cannot expect public compliance.

Still, theft cannot be excused. As long as meter bypass continues at this scale, stable electricity will remain a fantasy. The government must intensify enforcement, deploy tamper-proof technology, and hold distribution companies accountable for efficient service delivery. Citizens, too, must accept responsibility. Stealing electricity only prolongs collective suffering.

Ending the scourge of meter bypass requires more than policing—it demands a comprehensive technical, regulatory, and social response. First, Nigeria must strengthen meter monitoring and anti-tampering systems. Smart prepaid meters capable of detecting bypass attempts and issuing real-time alerts should be aggressively deployed. Outdated and easily manipulated meters should be replaced.

Second, punitive measures must be enforced. Fines, disconnections, and prosecutions should no longer be theoretical. The law must be felt. Third, the ongoing amendment of the Electricity Act 2023 offers a timely opportunity to involve state regulators, address structural weaknesses, and align the sector with the decentralisation goals of the Constitution. Reform without state-level participation will only reproduce past failures.

Fourth, Nigeria must eliminate the loopholes that encourage malpractice. Every household and business should have a prepaid meter; manual billing must end. Electricity networks must be upgraded to reduce technical losses that distributors often use as excuses for inefficiency. The discriminatory billing system, whereby subscribers are branded, is no more than official extortion. All subscribers are entitled to power supply, and each should be billed according to consumption, not according to discriminatory bands.



Fifth, a robust public education campaign is essential. Consumers must understand the personal and national risks of meter bypass—from fire hazards to higher tariffs and legal consequences. Incentives, such as rebates for consistent prepaid meter usage, can also encourage compliance.

Community monitoring, whistleblower rewards, digital payment systems, and transparent billing records must all be part of the toolkit. Local committees should be empowered to report and discourage meter tampering.

Nigeria stands at an inflexion point. Policymakers must act decisively. The country cannot continue to subsidise theft and call it governance.

Stronger enforcement must accompany improved service delivery. Prepaid meters must be accessible, affordable, and tamper-proof. Distribution companies must restore public trust by ensuring fair billing and improving supply. And the federal government must confront this crisis not with episodic pronouncements but with sustained, data-driven reform.



Nigeria cannot continue to dream of stable electricity while tolerating a culture that normalises theft. The cost of this indiscipline is paid in darkness, lost productivity, and arrested development.Ending meter bypass is not just a technical necessity—it is a moral imperative.

Until citizens and institutions alike embrace accountability, the power sector will remain trapped in the shadows of its own contradictions. The stakes are enormous. Billions of naira are lost yearly, bleeding a sector already on life support.

With a bold, coordinated approach—combining technology, enforcement, education, and community engagement—Nigeria can turn the tide. Meter bypass can be drastically reduced. Revenue can stabilise. And Nigerians can finally enjoy the reliable electricity supply they have been promised for decades.