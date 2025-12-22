How tax reform and technology reshaped Nigeria’s revenue collection in 2025

It’s that time of the year again when we all look back. This is not only about an agency, an organization, or a person. I know most of us assess ourselves at the end of the year. I don’t mean judge in a strict sense; it’s more about reflecting on what has been done, what has changed, and what it tells us about the road ahead. This is no different for an agency like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Indeed, 2025 has been a great and rewarding year at the agency. FIRS moved from plans into action under its Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji. One of the year’s most important developments was the signing of four major tax reform laws. The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act officially transformed FIRS into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), giving the agency greater autonomy and a broader mandate, including non-tax revenue. The reforms also harmonized fragmented tax legislation, providing clarity to businesses and individuals while strengthening the agency’s legal framework. These reforms are more than procedural. They signal a change toward a more organized, accountable system of taxation, one that can support economic growth while maintaining fairness and predictability for taxpayers in Nigeria.

Looking at the revenue, FIRS met and even exceeded its targets back-to-back. We have never seen numbers like this before. Between January and August, the agency collected ₦20.62 trillion, which is 82 percent of the ₦25.2 trillion target for the year. By September, total collections had grown to ₦22.59 trillion, with non-oil revenue making up a large portion of that. Over the two-year period from October 2023 to September 2025, FIRS recorded a total of ₦47.39 trillion. These numbers show how the combination of reforms, new technology, and a more organized approach to tax administration is starting to pay off.

Technology and processes improved this year. FIRS launched a national electronic invoicing system for large taxpayers. Companies with an annual turnover of ₦5 billion or more began integrating with the platform, which allows invoices to be reported and validated electronically in real time. The system reduces errors, gives the agency visibility of business transactions, and provides a structured way for companies to meet their tax obligations. As of this December, many large firms had completed integration and were transmitting invoices live through the system.

FIRS also strengthened staff recruitment and training. The agency conducted competitive and transparent recruitment to bring in new personnel while improving staff development and welfare. A happy staff, they say, is a productive staff. The Tax Boss has literally built a workforce capable of managing modern tax tools and supporting the agency’s expanded responsibilities. This involves all the FIRS offices in every state.

Looking at the progress over the last two years, it is clear that Dr Zacch’s leadership has made FIRS better. While 2025 stands out as a year of record-breaking revenue, technological advancements, and operational improvements, these achievements are built on the reforms and initiatives he has steadily implemented since 2024. His vision, commitment, and consistent execution have positioned the agency to meet its targets, improve taxpayer services, and strengthen staff capacity, making the successes of this year a reflection of sustained progress over his tenure.

Starting January 1, 2026, the four Executive Tax Reform Bills signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take full effect, ushering in a new era for FIRS. These laws, the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Procedure Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Tax Board Establishment Bill, will streamline tax administration, harmonize regulations, and expand the agency’s mandate. Nigerians can expect clearer tax procedures, easier access to services, faster processing of TINs and tax clearances, and improved transparency in how taxes are collected and managed. For FIRS, the reforms will enable better use of technology, stronger compliance monitoring, and more efficient revenue collection. The signing of these bills is the culmination of years of planning and sets the stage for a modernized, accountable, and more effective revenue service in 2026.

The Tax Boss has positioned FIRS for this new phase. His vision, dedication, and ability to combine technology, policy reforms, and people management have strengthened the agency and improved service for Nigerians. The successes of 2025 and the foundation laid over the past two years are a testament to his hardworking spirit. Someone who has a heart is now leading, and we want more of such people in service. It is the right time for him here, and we cannot be prouder.

Nigerians can look forward to 2026 with confidence, knowing that the agency is ready to deliver even more; faster services, greater transparency, and a tax system that truly works for them.

It is a job well done for Dr Zacch Adedeji.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service