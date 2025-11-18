Tax reforms key to sustaining Nigeria’s economic resilience, says FIRS boss

King of Orangun Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin (left); Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. Zacch Adedeji and Vice Chancellor, University of Ilesa, Osun State, Prof. Olufemi Asaolu during the maiden distinguished lecture series at the University of Ilesa, Osun State.

President Bola Tinubu’s bold tax reform initiatives are central to Nigeria’s strategy for economic resilience, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, has said.

He made the statement during the maiden Distinguished Lecture Series at the University of Ilesa, Osun State.

Addressing academics, policymakers, students, and industry leaders at the event hosted by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, Adedeji said Nigeria’s revenue challenges were not a crisis but an opportunity to implement urgent reforms.

In the lecture, titled ‘Economic Resilience in an Era of Dwindling Revenue’, he highlighmeted the global pressures on public finances, including digital disruption, rising debt, climate challenges and overlapping economic shocks.

He argued that Nigeria’s path forward must combine stronger institutions, diversified revenue streams, and a modernised tax framework.

Adedeji outlined four pillars for building a resilient economy to include fiscal flexibility, policy coherence, institutional strength and human capital adaptability.

He emphasised that growing non-oil revenue, deepening tax reforms and strategic investment in skills development are crucial to keeping pace with global economic trends.

He provided insight into President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda in the ongoing FIRS reforms, automation of tax processes, expansion of TaxPro Max, improved taxpayer identification and partnerships with state governments to reduce fragmentation.

According to him, the measures are designed to enhance efficiency, transparency and compliance.

Adedeji urged Nigerian universities to engage actively in the country’s national economic strategy, advocating for collaboration with the government to develop evidence-based models for digital taxation, revenue mobilisation and economic diversification.

He described higher institutions as potential engines of innovation capable of supporting policy development and national competitiveness.