Lessons I learnt from Segun Awolowo’s passing

Segun’s passing was indeed an awesome three-day event – Night of Tributes, Wake Keep and Burial Service – all of which I attended.

If he had lived up to 100 years, the three events could not have been much better. The events would be classified as a ‘befitting burial’. The Yorubas would say – ‘O ye Segun.’ Friends, families, associates, work colleagues, top dignitaries from different sectors and high-ranking politicians etc. came from far and near. Both young and old.

It was a series of events many would consider as the burial of not just Segun but celebration of Pa Obafemi Awolowo, his grandfather who was a pace-setter.

When I asked an octogenarian why she defied the Yoruba custom (attending burial of a young man is a taboo in Yoruba culture) by attending the three events, she responded that in her mind, she came to pay her last respects to Pa Awolowo albeit, it was his grandson’s burial.

I have to agree that many of the older generation who attended the events felt the same. Majority of the male guests had the distinctively designed ‘Awo’’s cap.

The lessons

Segun was a generous person. Part of those who gave tributes were domestic staff, friends, people whose education he had sponsored to university level, those he helped to get jobs and obtained contracts.

He had good friends. It is indeed good to be good. Many of his friends attested to his generosity and unwavering support which came through for him in the last couple of years of his life – one good turn deserves another.

Senator Lanre Tejuoso, one of his bosom friends said there were reasons to thank God for Segun’s life. He informed the audience that that he told Segun he had achieved more than his father. His father, Segun Snr was only 24 when he passed on. Segun had not been born then but he lived up to 62 years of age with laudable achievements under his belt. Lanre also said that Segun had attained central government positions whilst Pa Awolowo had only regional position in his lifetime and thus had lived up to the Yoruba adage – “Omo a ju mi lo.” He had surpassed his father’s accomplishments.

Friends talked about Segun’s love for Nigeria and that he did everything within his capacity to put Nigeria on the map when he was the executive director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021.

The IGBOBIANS – ‘the Noble men’ came out en mass for all the three events. I have always wondered the water their students drank from that Khaki school. The camaradeie is second to none of all Alumni Associations I know.

The friends, including those who did not attend Igbobi College, had been there for Segun, in all seasons – the Good, the Bad and Ugly times’.

The adage – a friend in need, is a friend indeed – is so appropriate in Segun’s life. Even in death, he was greatly celebrated.

The Committee of Friends had black scarf emblazoned in gold, was ‘Awo’. Bola (nee Fowora) – Segun’s widow – was a supportive wife to the end. There were standing ovations for her during the night of tributes and wake keep. She is a rare gem who stayed with Segun throughout the decades of their union, despite the challenges of life. She is a virtuous woman who fulfilled her wedding vows – ‘In sickness and in health, till death do us part.’

May the Good Lord comfort her, the children and Grandchildren. Segun was humble. I recall a time I saw him and Bola at Shepherds Bush, London and we exchanged greetings. The friend with me was shocked that he had no ‘airs or graces’ about him. Not the lousy empty barrels we have these days with the attitude of ‘don’t-you-know-who-I-am’. The nouveau riche, the hot money arrriviste.

The Awolowo family song. It reminded me of my maternal Jibolu-Family Taiwo of Egbaland. The Family song is – God of Bethel – sung at all occasions (for over 9 decades).

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in his speech said families will now be drafting their own songs. A Family Song is unique and Part of an enduring legacy.

Segun had a good pedigree and he always remembered the son of who he was. (Yorubas would say – ‘Ranti Omo eniti iwo nse’) Yorubas would also say – ‘Bibi ire ko se fowora’. Pa Awolowo had the name and Segun knew he had the baton to continue with the good name. He carried the name with zest in everything he did.

Segun carried on with the Awolowo legacy. He filled the missing generation (his late father, Segun Snr) gap. He did not allow the name to be tarnished by what we see in some families today, due to greed. He showed the world that – a good name is better than all the gold and silver in this world.

A friend intimated us that a book was being written before Segun’s passing, entitled ‘Judged By Name’. Segun had a name he had to live up to. Expectations of the grandson of the Yoruba respected sage (his grandfather), were weighted on his shoulders. He was indeed ‘Omoluabi’ (person of good character, representing a set of virtues like respect, honesty, and humility).

Reflections

The lessons above kept me thinking – who are my friends? Will they be there for me when the chips are down? What values do I share with people close to me? Are our values aligned? Are my friends only there for the good times? Do we have strong bond to be there for one another in all seasons?

Do family members remember that a good name is more important than anything in this world? How do I impact lives positively and leave a good legacy?

What will you do for Nigeria if given the opportunity Segun had? He had the opportunity to serve his nation, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and he did so meritoriously.

As John F. Kennedy once said – “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country”. For those reading this piece, also consider the type of spouse/partner you have. Would she/he care for you till the end?

Hmm! It is at funerals one has deep reflections about life. Once one is six feet below ground level, that is it. No time to make restitution with God. Segun had the opportunity. There was a compilation of his favourite Praise and Worship songs in the booklet given at the Night of Tributes.

May Segun’s soul rest in perfect peace.

May the Almighty God grant his mother, fondly called ‘Sisi Abah’ fortitude to bear the great loss. It was a celebration of “a generational legend.”

Fatusin, a UK-based freelance writer and friend, wrote from the UK and be reached via: @Anne-Funmi Fatusin.