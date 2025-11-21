A mandate of restoration for new humanitarian minister

SIR: The Nigerian Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has, in recent times, become a lightning rod for public skepticism. Marred by high-profile leadership crises and persistent concerns over the opacity of its intervention programmes, the Ministry desperately needed a clean slate.

Dr Bernard M. Doro, who recently assumed office, steps into a role arguably more challenging than any other in the federal cabinet, tasked not just with addressing Nigeria’s staggering multidimensional poverty rate—estimated at over 60 per cent—but also with rebuilding the shattered scaffolding of institutional trust.

The new Minister’s initial pronouncements are, thankfully, a direct and uncompromising response to the Ministry’s troubled history. His pledge for a “transparent, accountable, and impact-driven approach” to tackling poverty is not merely standard political rhetoric; it is the absolute foundation upon which his success or failure will be judged.

Crucially, Doro’s first actions upon assuming office focused internally, recognising that the Ministry’s success hinges on the morale and dedication of its personnel. Walking into the Ministry’s headquarters, he reportedly embraced his staff, not just as civil servants, but as a “humanitarian family” and the primary agents of change.

His welcoming remarks were marked by humility and a collaborative spirit. He acknowledged the Ministry’s existing culture, stating his desire to “understudy the culture here and be part of it,” while challenging the team to “adjust… to do better” where necessary. This approach immediately sought to diffuse the tension and suspicion often present after a leadership transition in a crisis-ridden organisation.

More significantly, Doro provided a clear and compelling assurance of staff welfare and empowerment. He emphasised that the bedrock of effective public service delivery is teamwork, trust, and shared accountability, stating that a successful team is not just people working together but “people who truly trust one another.” This implies a commitment to fair and transparent internal processes, which is essential in a Ministry historically prone to allegations of favoritism.

The Nigerian public has grown wary of huge financial disbursements yielding little verifiable impact, a sentiment that has fostered deep cynicism about government palliatives. Doro understands that every intervention must translate into “tangible improvements,” moving the focus from the quantity of cash disbursed to the quality of lives uplifted. This focus on measurable results and accountability must be ruthlessly applied across all programmes, particularly the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme, if the Ministry is to shed its reputation for controversy.

Perhaps the most tangible and promising element of the new administration’s inherited work is the continued strengthening of the National Social Register (NSR). The Ministry has proudly announced the integration of the NSR—which currently captures approximately 90 million Nigerians—with the National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN). This digital integration is a game-changer.

Historically, the greatest vulnerability of cash transfer programs has been the inclusion of ‘ghost beneficiaries’ and the politicisation of beneficiary lists. By digitally tethering the register to verifiable national identity systems, the Ministry is constructing a digital fortress against fraud and opacity.

In my view, this push for data integrity is the single most important tool Doro has to restore public faith. The Ministry must follow through on its promise to publicly announce future disbursements, specifying exactly how many Nigerians are reached. Moving from abstract, controversial figures to publicly verifiable, NIN-linked data will silence the “doubting Thomas” and establish a new benchmark for programmatic transparency in the country.

The challenge now lies in ensuring that the register’s data is dynamically updated and that the most vulnerable populations, especially in remote conflict areas, are accurately captured, not just those with easy access to digital enrollment points.

Beyond relief, Doro has rightly signaled a renewed commitment to long-term empowerment through the “Skill to Wealth Initiative.” Nigeria’s youth unemployment crisis cannot be solved by stipends alone; it requires intentional investment in livelihoods.

The initiative’s focus on practical, high-demand vocational skills—such as automobile maintenance, solar technology, and computer diagnostics—is an essential strategic pivot. This shifts the Ministry’s core objective from managing dependence to fostering genuine social mobility. The CCT programs remain vital as an immediate safety net, but they must be viewed as a bridge, not a permanent destination.

Bernard M. Doro has inherited a Ministry with a tainted past and a mandate of overwhelming scale. He has articulated the right principles—transparency, accountability, and empowerment—and is wisely leveraging digital integration to address the systemic failures of the past. By extending his vision to include a restoration of internal trust and staff motivation, he is building a resilient foundation for the Ministry’s ambitious mandate.