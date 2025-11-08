Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’

Sir: Nigeria has been designated a “nation of concern” by the United States due to allegations of targeted violence, particularly against Christians in Plateau and Benue states, as well as parts of the North West and Central regions.

It is necessary to acknowledge and explain that Muslims have also fallen victims to banditry and terrorism, especially in the North West, Central, and East. However, the situation in the Middle Belt is particularly alarming, with evidence suggesting systemic and coordinated attacks aimed at displacing and exterminating entire villages. In contrast, violence in other areas appears to be more opportunistic, driven by cattle rustling and territorial control.

Regardless of the motivations, these killings are unacceptable and demand immediate attention from the Commander- in- Chief. To address this crisis, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration should urgently prioritise securing occupied areas by clearing sacked villages of illegal occupants and facilitating the safe return of displaced indigenes. Also, the government should identity and neutralise the sponsors of terrorism by eliminating them. Government has the list of these sponsors. In addition, the foot soldiers of these terrorists’ sponsors should also be neutralised. President Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, should immediately seek international assistance and consider collaboration with mercenaries or international partners to complement Nigeria’s military efforts.

Tinubu’s administration must take decisive action to protect citizens and restore security. Inviting mercenaries to support the military is a viable option. Until meaningful steps are taken, Nigeria’s designation as a “nation of concern” remains very valid. Nigerians must go to bed with their two eyes closed.

The government must recognise that the ongoing violence is not only a humanitarian crisis but also a threat to national security and stability. Therefore, a comprehensive approach that addresses the causes of violence, including poverty, inequality and lack of access to resources, is essential to achieving lasting peace and stability in Nigeria.

• Frederick Braimah. Ph.D.